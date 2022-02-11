Fit-again Reggae Boy Bailey launches own clothing brand

LONDON, England (CMC) — Reggae Boy winger Leon Bailey, who has been dogged by injury this season but who is now back in full training with English Premier League club Aston Villa, has launched his own clothing brand.

The LB brand will begin releasing its first pieces on Monday with the items of clothing available for pre-order only and on a limited release with no restocks, according to UK media reports.

Fashion-conscious Bailey, 24, has been promoting the brand on his social media site and formally revealed it after building up to Wednesday night's announcement.

A £30-million (US$40.9-million) summer signing from German club Bayer Leverkusen, Bailey, who was born in Jamaica, is back in training having last played on the first day of December.

He has been sidelined with a thigh injury, his second absence of the campaign after suffering a groin injury that kept him out for three games earlier this season.

Bailey also missed a plethora of games for the Reggae Boyz during their recent failed campaign in the World Cup 2022 qualifiers.

Craig Butler, Bailey's stepfather and agent, issued a warning after the announcement, in response to comments on the social media post launching the player's brand.

“Leon is back in training and focused, watch what's going to happen,” he said.

Bailey's break-out game for Villa came against Everton in September when he scored and contributed to an own goal in a 3-0 win.

Villa manager Steven Gerrard is looking forward to having Bailey available again with the Reggae Boy joining Burkina Faso-born Bertrand Traore in returning to fitness.

“We've now got Leon back in full training,” Gerrard said.

“Bertrand is on his way back, so to get those two back in the squad will be a big help, like two new signings.”

Bailey has made nine appearances for Villa this season, showing glimpses of his talent, scoring one goal and providing two assists.

He could be in the squad for the trip to Newcastle United on Sunday or, failing that, the game against Watford at Villa Park on Saturday week, club sources say.