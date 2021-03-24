Fit again Shashalee Forbes raring to go

SHASHALEE Forbes was left fuming after failing to dip below the 23-second barrier in the 200m at Velocity Fest 8 held at National Stadium on Saturday.

After two previous races over the distance at the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) Qualification Trials Series, Forbes was looking to run fast on Saturday but found the going rough due to the heavy winds swirling around inside the stadium.

The Sprintec athlete was returning from injury when the first Qualification Trials were held and could only manage 24.0 on her season debut. Feeling a lot better two weeks later and running pain-free, Forbes ran 23.3s which gave her the confidence and belief that sub-23 was on the cards.

However, running into a very strong headwind of -4.0m/s, Forbes struggled in the conditions in the homestretch and even though she won her heat, the 23.88s that she registered left her very displeased.

“I was very upset,” the former Holmwood Technical standout admitted, as she felt she was robbed of running fast by Mother Nature.

“My first race I was coming off injury so I wasn't expecting anything great; I was a bit disappointed but still gave thanks. My second run, however was also a comeback from my last run so I gave God thanks because I wasn't feeling any pain or discomfort — which is why my last run I was expecting to do better than my second run,” said a disgruntled Forbes.

In the end the 24-year-old resigned herself to the fact that there was nothing that she could do but to be patient with herself.

“I really wanted to put down a fast time on Saturday but I just have to trust the process,” she said.

In 2016 Forbes made the Olympic team for the first time, finishing sixth at the National Championships and subsequently running in the heats of the 4x100m. She ran the second leg on a team that included her cousin Simone Facey, Veronica Campbell Brown and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce. She eventually left the Games with a silver medal as Jamaica finished second behind the United States of America.

This year the aim is to make the Jamaica team to the Tokyo Olympic Games while running an individual event. Whether it's the 100m or 200m it really doesn't matter, although she does prefer the half-lap event.

But while the Olympic Games in Japan remains the long-term goal for this year, the short-term goal is the World Athletics Relays in Chorzow, Poland.

In her first appearance at the World Relays in The Bahamas in 2017, Forbes won gold in the 4x200m and silver in the 4x100m, while in her second appearance in Japan in 2019 she took home a silver in the 4x100m. She plans to make it three straight appearances for Jamaica in Poland in May.

“I really want to make my third World Relays team in a row and certainly adding to my medal tally would be my main aim. Gold would do nicely, since I only have one of those and two silver medals,” she commented.

Forbes was a part of the golden era at Holmwood Technical High school, winning four championships before heading off to G C Foster College.