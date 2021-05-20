Five Jamaican winners at 'Power Five' outdoor championships

Five Jamaican athletes won their respective indvidual events at the various 'Power Five' Outdoor Track and Field Championships that were held over the last weekend.

Stacy-Ann Williams of the Univerity of Texas won the women's 400m at the Big12 Championships held at Texas Tech in Lubbock; Jordan Scott of the University of Southern California (USC) won the men's triple Jump at the Pac-12 Championships; Shanice Love of Florida State and Andrenette Knight of the University of Virginia won the women's discus throw and 400m hurdles titles, respectvely, at the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) championships and Abigail Schaaffe of the University of Minnesota won the women's 400m hurdles title at the Big10 Championships.

Meanwhile, indoor national champions Damion Thomas of Louisianna State (LSU), Akera Nugent of Baylor University and Kemba Nelson of the Univerity of Oregon all had to settle for runner-up places in their events at their respective championships.

Williams, who is the third fastest Jamaican woman over the 400m so far this year, delivered on her promise as she went into the championships with the best time and obliged with 51.30 seconds, while former Manchester High and Holmwood Technical runner Kavia Francis of Baylor finished fourth in 52.96 seconds after running a personal best 52.65 seconds in the preliminaries.

Francis was also fourth in the 200m in 23.40 seconds (0.1m/s).

Scott, who is unbeaten in five outings so far this season and won the ACC title in 2019 while he was attending the University of Virginia, jumped 16.60m (-1.3m/s), the same distance as indoor champ Emmanuel Ihemeje of the University of Oregon, but he won on the tie breaker as he had two jumps to Ihemeje's one.

Love won her third ACC women's discus throw title with a season's best and ACC leading 60.59m, the second best in the NCAA.

Knight, the former Vere Technical and St Jago runner, set a new personal best 55.75 seconds in winning the women's 400m hurdles, breaking her own school record and jumped to number two in the NCAA as Clemson's Nicolee Foster was third in a lifetime best 57.55 seconds..

Knight's performance was also the second best by a Jamaican this year so far.

Schaaffe continued to rack up awards at Minnesota and ran a personal best 57.25 seconds to win the women's 400mm hurdles at the Big10 champions and was part of the winning 4x400m relay team as well along with Janielle Josephs who ran a personal best 54.07 seconds in the 400m final.

Thomas failed to add the Southeastern Conference (SEC) outdoors title to the indoors one he won earlier after he was second in the 110m hurdles in a wind-aided 13.25 seconds (2.7m/s), while Phillip Lemonious of Arkansas was fourth in 13.32 seconds.

Nugent, who created an upset in the national indoor championships, was second in her first Big12 outdoors, running 13.07 seconds (1.3m/s).

Nelson was also a runner-up, in the 100m at the Pac-12 Championships running 11.29 seconds (1.1m/s), losing to USC's Twanisha Terry who she had dethroned in the indoors 60m.

Nelson, who ran a big second leg of the Oregon women's 4x100m team that beat USC, also fourth in the 200m in 23.14 seconds (1.4m/s) as they swept the sprint double.

Kevona Davis of the University of Texas was third in the women's 100m in the Big12 in 11.36 seconds while Baylor's Nugent was seventh in 11.50 seconds.

Lamara Distin continues to improve in the high jump as the Texas A&M University student was third at the SEC event with a personal best 1.89m; Daszay Freeman of Arkansas was third in the 100m hurdles in a wind-aided 12.81 seconds (3.6m/s).

Wayne Lawrence was second in the men's 400m at the Big10 championship with 45.46 seconds and seventh in the 200m in 21.01 seconds (2.4m/s).

Clemson's Roje Stona, who led up to the penultimate round, was second in the men's discus throw at the ACC championships with a best of 60.58m.

His teammate Lafranz Campbell was third in the 110m hurdles in 13.85 seconds (0.1m/s), Trishauna Hemmings also of Clemson was fourth in the 100m hurdles in a personal best 13.13 (0.3m/s) while Virginia's Knight was seventh 13.36 seconds after she had run a personal best 13.33 seconds in the prelims.

Obrien Wasom of the University of Texas had a pair of third places in the Big12 championships, jumping 16.02m (0.3m) in the triple jump, while Safin Wills of Texas Tech was seventh with 15.56m.

He took a second bronze in the long jump with a wind-aided 7.99m (3.8m/s), Jullane Walker of Kansas State University (KSU) was fourth with 7.96m (0.9m/s) and Wills eighth with a college best 7.68m (1.0m/s).

Terol Wilson was fourth in the Big10 men's triple jump with 15.64m (1.3m/s).

KSU's Kimisha Chambers was third in the Big12 women's 400m hurdles in 58.60 seconds, her teammate Taishia Pryce was fifth in the long jump with 6.31m (-1.1m/s), Abigail Mullings of West Virginia University was joint fifth in the high jump with 1.66m while Rhianna Phipps of KSU was eighth in the triple jump with 12.97m (3.0m/s).

Charokee Young of Texas A&M was fifth in the SEC women's 400m in 51.57 seconds; Clayton Brown of the University of Florida was sixth in the men's triple jump with 16.28m (1.0m/s) while Carey McLeod who had won the long jump, was 10th in the triple with 15.80m (2.1m/s).

Nayoka Clunis of the University of Tennessee threw a season's best 52.42m in the women's discus throw.

Karayme Bartley of Texas Tech had two fifth place finishes, running 21.00 seconds (0.7m/s) in the 200m and 46.74 seconds for the 400m.

Kayla Bonnick of Virginia was seventh in the ACC women's 100m in 11.59 seconds after she ran a personal best 11.53 seconds (1.4m/s) in the prelims; Rayan Holmes of Clemson was eighth in the men's 400m hurdles in 52.82 seconds and Trishauna Hemmings also of Clemson took eighth in the 200m in 24.77 seconds.