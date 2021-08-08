Flemmings goal hands Legion come-from-behind win

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (CMC) — Rejuvenated Reggae Boy Junior Flemmings scored for the second time in the space of five days as Birmingham Legion entertained in the second half to complete a 3-1 thrashing of Atlanta United 2 on Thursday, and close in on the top spot in the Central Division of the United Soccer League.

Playing at BBVA Field in the Deep South the hosts found themselves on equal footing at the break, after falling behind to Phillip Goodrum's ninth-minute strike but then levelling through J J Williams two minutes later.

The game turned dramatically on the resumption, however, when Legion scored in the space of three minutes — Mikey Lopez netting in the 49th and Flemmings finding the mark moments afterwards.

Only last Saturday Flemings scored in a 2-2 draw with Atlanta at the same venue.

“First and foremost, we know we're better than that team,” said Flemmings, who featured for Jamaica in last month's Concacaf Gold Cup.

“I think in that game [on Saturday] we let it slip away from us in terms of managing the game. We should've done a better job finishing it.

“Coming into this one we knew what we had to do. We didn't have to change much, and I think the guys really wanted to put a stamp on it like, 'Listen, the last result was a fluke' and I think we came out there today and did that.”

Assistant Coach Khani Smith, a former Bermuda international, said the change at half-time was more motivational than tactical.

“We felt, as a staff, that they [Atlanta] wanted it more than us and they showed they wanted it more than us. We let them [Legion] know that at half-time that it's just not good enough,” Smith said.

“They gotta work harder. To their credit, they listened and they realised they needed to do that — and they went in, and they fixed it.

“That was the only adjustment that was really made. Sometimes you just gotta roll your sleeves up and work hard. It sounds very cliche, but it is what it is.”

Connor Stanley's attempted shot found Goodrum in the box, and he pivoted to finish clinically from eight yards. The lead was short-lived, however, Williams getting the better of a challenge from centre back Bryce Washington at the near post before bundling a cross over the line.

The rally continued almost immediately afterwards. Prosper Kasim forced a save out of goalkeeper Rocco Rios Novo but Lopez pounced on the rebound to put his side 2-1 up.

And just moments later, full back Jonathan Dean bombed up the right and crossed into the box where Williams failed to control but passed back for Flemings, who finished calmly from 15 yards.

Legion are second on 29 points, just four points off division leaders Louisville FC.