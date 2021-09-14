Fletcher finding form at the right time for Mount Pleasant

Former schoolboy football prodigy Jourdain Fletcher is finding form at the right time for his club Mount Pleasant Football Academy, as the Jamaica Premier League enters the knockout phase of the competition.

Fletcher has scored three goals in his last three appearances for the club, including a brace in a 5-2 win over Dunbeholden Football Club on the weekend, that put his team into the play-off round.

The former Cornwall College student has reinvented himself at the club after going away and returning this season. He is proving to be a vital part of the attack for Wally Downes, especially at a time when they lost one of their forwards, Cardel Benbow, who left the club a few weeks ago after his contract expired.

Fletcher's first goal against Dunbeholden came in the 35th minute, a tap in while under pressure from almost on the goal line, as he put his team 3-2 ahead. It was the first time that Mount Pleasant led in the game.

He then returned to put the icing on the cake for the St Ann-based club with a belter of a shot that flew past the outstretched hand of Damion Hyatt in the Dunbeholden goal and into the roof of the net, to make it 5-2 in the 75th minute.

Fletcher has hailed the work that he has done in training for his upturn in form in front of goal recently.

“It's nothing but hard work. That's just it. I'm feeling great about this hard work that I have put in, so all I have got to do is go back to training, work harder and come back again the next game. I have been training very hard, I've been finishing to get back my goal scoring shoes on, so that's just it.”

The striker is sure that he will be able to continue his form into the post-season, where it will be needed most.

“I will continue this form for the rest of the season, all I have to do is work very hard,” he insisted.

Though in a good position going into the final match week of the season, Mount Pleasant's spot in the play-offs was not guaranteed. Fletcher said that no one at the club was worried ahead of the start of the final game of the regular season.

“We weren't worried about making the play-offs because we knew that we had this game,” he said boldly.

Mount Pleasant are set to face Harbour View FC who beat them 2-0 in match week three, in the quarter-final round of the play-offs.

— Dwayne Richards