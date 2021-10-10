Fletcher hospitalised after three-horse spill at Caymanas

After creating history a few race days ago by becoming the first female jockey to ride a triple on a single day at Caymanas Park, Samantha Fletcher was yesterday taken to hospital by emergency personnel following a three-horse spill during the feature event — the $1-million Vassell “Jolly Man” Najair Memorial Cup.

Fletcher fell from her mount Uncle Vinnie, owned by Paul Griffiths and trained Roy Matthews, during the five-and-a-half furlong (1,100m) contest and was speechless while being rushed to the hospital for treatment and further observations. Her condition was unconfirmed up to press time. Fletcher has so far ridden 25 winners in her career with 14 of those coming this season.

The other two jockeys involved, champion apprentice Oshane Nugent and Richard Henry, were both cleared by the medical team to take part in the final event on the 10-race programme.

The race was won in fine style by 3-5 favourite Duke, trained by Gary Subratie and ridden by Robert Halledeen. The five-year-old grey horse Duke, who was down in class to contest the Non-Restricted Overnight Allowance event, slammed rivals by 7 ¼ lengths in an impressive time of 1:05.3 minutes.

Loose Ball (Tevin Foster) came from last to finish second with 99-1 long shot Lalala Bamba (Kiaman McGregor) getting third place.

It was the second winner on the day for both Subratie and Halledeen. Subratie had earlier saddled Miss Cookie (Nugent) in the seventh race, while Halledeen had booted home Mirabilis for trainer Dale Murphy in the day's second race.

Before the unfortunate mishap, it was Dick ''Wily Coyote'' Cardenas day as the Panamanian rode a spanking three-timer from five mounts.

Cardenas' winners included the Jason DaCosta-trained Billy Whizz, who destroyed rivals in the co-feature event — the Royal Dad Trophy over nine furlongs and 25 yards (1,820m).

Billy Whizz won the event by 5 ¼ lengths, beating Santorini (Linton Steadman) and Sencity (Dane Dawkins) in a smart time of 1:54.2.

His other winners were Ring Charmer in the third race and Bala Gris in the sixth race, both owned by Joy-us Racing and trained by Patrick Lynch.

Trainer Colin Ferguson also had two winners in Diamond In The Sky (Christopher Mamdeen) in the fourth race and Stevie The Great (Matthew Bennett) in the final event.

Racing continues next Saturday.