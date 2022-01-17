Fletcher, trio of newcomers selected for ODI series against South Africa

ST JOHN'S, Antigua (CMC) — Three uncapped players and experienced leg-spinner and right-handed batter Afy Fletcher have been included in the 18-member squad for the One Day International (ODI) series against South Africa Women later this month.

Fletcher, who returned to training with the West Indies earlier this month after being on maternity leave, made the squad for the series which will be played at the Imperial Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg from January 25 to February 7.

The newcomers are left-arm orthodox bowler Kaysia Schultz, right-handed batter Mandy Mangru, and right-arm medium pacer Jannillea Glasgow. They were members of the West Indies Women's A team which played against Pakistan Women's A Team last year.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) lead selector for Women's cricket, Ann Browne-John said the selection panel believes the blend of youth and experience “will work well as we continue our preparations for the World Cup”.

“The return of the experienced Afy Fletcher brings added variety to the bowling particularly with the absence of Qiana Joseph who has been ruled out due to injury,” she said.

“In our drive to continue the expansion of our player pool, the panel has included three young, uncapped players…. exposure to international cricket at this time will most certainly give them the experience and match time needed to develop and grow their individual talents,” Browne-John added.

She said the South Africa series comes at an opportune time as the team prepares for the upcoming World Cup.

“The squad has been preparing and building during the past year, even with the limitations caused by the pandemic and hopefully they can put it all together,” the chief selector said.

West Indies Women are due to arrive on Sunday in South Africa, where they will have a training camp ahead of the warm-up against South Africa XI and the four-match ODI series against the Proteas Women.

Full Squad

Stafanie Taylor (captain), Anisa Mohammed (vice-captain), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Cherry Ann Fraser, Jannillea Glasgow, Chinelle Henry, Kycia Knight, Mandy Mangru, Hayley Matthews, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, Kaysia Schultz, Shakera Selman, and Rashada Williams.