Football fraternity recalls late 'Follies' Williams as total servant of the game

The late former football player and coach Anthony “Follies” Williams, who passed on Wednesday after a battle with cancer, has been described as “a dedicated servant of football”, a real friend, and a talented player.

Williams, who won the Premier League with Wadadah FC as a player and was part of the coaching staff at Rusea's High from the early 1990s, winning several schoolboy football titles, also coached at several teams in club and schoolboy football up to the 2019 season.

He was the coach in 2002 when Rusea's won the daCosta Cup and Olivier Shield titles when Head Coach Emerson “Diggy” Henry was out after being shot.

The outgoing Williams, who was known to his friends as a joker and who was always laughing, hailed from Hopewell, Hanover, but came to the fore when he started playing for Rusea's High and the Hornets teams in St James, coached by Steve Bucknor.

He would move to Wadadah FC at the end of the 1981 season and was part of the team that won the National Premier League in the 1987-88 season.

His playing career ended after that season when an accident left him partially crippled on his right side, and he went into coaching and eventually became a much sought-after football analyst on television and radio.

Henry, whom he was assistant to at Rusea's, and Paul “Tegat” Davis, with whom he played at Hornets in the St James Football Association League, were both still in shock when they spoke to the Jamaica Observer on Thursday.

Both men said they spoke to Williams on Tuesday, the day before he passed, and both said he had been in “high spirits”.

Henry, who had Williams as his assistant at Rusea's High between 1992 and 2013, said as a player Williams was “very competitive, versatile and a good ball handler”.

As a coach, Henry recalled Williams as “one of the most dedicated individuals; he was always there for you and the team”.

Davis echoed Henry's sentiments and said when they played for the Hornets team started by Steve Bucknor back in the late 1970s, Williams was the only player who had been able to imitate one of Davis's signature moves.

“I am going to really miss Follies...he was the only player who reminded me of myself when we played at Hornets. I used to drop my shoulders when taking on defenders, no other player could do it, but Follies mastered it.

“We had a really good relationship as players and later as coaches and we became really good friends. I spoke with him the day before he died and it was all about football, a lot of football. It's so sad. The next day someone called to tell me of his passing... I feel cut up,” Davis said.

Michael Ricketts, president of the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF), said Williams “was the consummate football servant”.

“He was a player, coach, administrator and commentator. He loved the game with a passion and he treated it similarly. He will be sadly missed. I want to offer sincere condolences to his family and friends. May he find eternal rest,” said the JFF boss.

President of the St James Football Association and chairman of the Western Confederation Gregory Daley deemed Williams' passing as a “great loss to football”.

“From schoolboy football to the seniors, he is always willing to give of himself to the cause. He will be sadly missed not only in Hanover and St James but throughout western Jamaica and wider Jamaica. Condolences go out to his family and may his soul rest in peace and light perpetual shine upon him,” noted Daley.

George Evans, who served as an executive at Violet Kickers, St James FA and the JFF, said: “Our friendship spanned almost 30 years after my return to Jamaica. We started as football rivals [as] he was with Wadadah and myself with Violet Kickers, but we ended as good friends.

“His achievements are well recorded, both as a player and a coach, and will be there for lifetimes to come, but my greatest memory is of the stories he lived, his humour and just being the life of the party. He will be forever missed.”

Coach Andrew Price said “Anthony “Follies” Williams was “a true servant of the game”.