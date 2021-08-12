Football is a cruel game, laments Andrew Price

Humble Lions FC were brought crashing back down to earth last Saturday when they were stung by a late strike from Nicholas Nelson which saw them lose 0-1 to Molynes United in their latest match in the Jamaica Premier League.

A sixth loss in seven games has all but ended the chances of the Clarendon-based team to advance to the play-offs, one week after they secured their first win of the season.

It was the best performance of the season by Humble Lion and their most dominant performance in the seven games they have played despite coming out on the wrong end of the result.

“That's the cruelty of football, you can enjoy a lot of possession and then very late in the game, the team gets a free kick and from that position there its hard to defend. They scored the goal and that's all she wrote for the day,” said a bemused Humble Lion Head Coach Andrew Price.

“It's really unfortunate because I think this was one of our more dominant performances. We had a lot of possession, a lot of territorial advantage, we just didn't have that clinical quality in the final third and that's what we needed and it just didn't come about,” he added.

He has insisted that he will take the positives from the game since he has seen signs of improvement from his players.

“I will take a lot of positives out of the game. I liked the way we kept possession, how we moved the ball, it's just about getting off more shots on goal.”

Price also welcomed the presence of Reggae Boy Je-Vaughn Watson within the ranks of his team, albeit for a short period of time.

“I think the most important thing with Je-Vaughn playing is he will be able to teach a lot of the younger players with his experience out there.

“He has been there, done that, so we brought him in and he wanted to come in and help us to really guide the youngsters because we have a lot of young players and we want them to learn and understand and we saw it.

“He was dictating the pace from behind there, moving the ball around; we just need to get some quality up front and start converting. We got numerous opportunities and we just weren't clinical enough in front of goal,” said Price.

In the end, the Humble Lion tactician, who was happy to be playing in a late afternoon kick-off, was left repeating just how unlucky his team were despite the good performance on the pitch

“It's unfortunate, but football is a cruel game, like I said we were dominating, [they got] a free kick in the 90th minute and that's how the game ended up,” he lamented.

With just three points from seven games, the chances of being in the play-offs have all but evaporated for Humble Lion who had harboured serious hopes of winning the title before the season began.