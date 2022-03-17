Footballer Raheem Sterling and Clarks the perfect fit

Jamaican-born English footballer Raheem Sterling is again collaborating with British footwear giant Clarks.

The football star rekindled his relationship with the famous shoe company after being appointed the brand's new global ambassador.

“To me, Clarks represents culture and that's why I wanted to work with the brand in a big way. My first project with Clarks Originals made such an impact both in the UK and Jamaica that I knew I wanted to do something much more significant with the brand and I'm excited for everyone to see what we're working on,” the England international shared.

Though details of the new partnership remains largely unknown, Clarks shared that Sterling is scheduled to commence his ambassadorship as early as July 2022. The footballer-turned-style icon, according to several reports, will star in ad campaigns as well as take a hands-on role in the product's design department.

Clarks, which has woven a multiple decades-long relevance into the fabric of the island's culture, previously collaborated with the Manchester City winger on a limited-edition collection. Two years ago, Sterling and Clarks teamed up for two signature releases from the company's Desert and Wallabee lines for a fall/winter release along with BAPE.

“Jamaican culture stills plays a huge part in my life and there is not a shoe or brand that can come close to Clarks in Jamaica,” Sterling maintains, in a widely circulated official statement.

Sport icons and major clothing entities have long forged mutually successful relationships. The Sterling-Clarks connection remains in the vein of global sporting figures who have incorporated fashion into their brands' portfolios, namely Jamaican track and field icon Usain Bolt's Ralph Sampson with Puma, and US tennis star Serena Williams' 'S' line with Nike.

Sterling is no different and has been slowly expanding into the world of fashion, having also debuted a clothing collection, for his 1692 line, at London Fashion Week, in 2021. The athlete also retains a slot on the New Balance roster.

“Huge things are lined up and I cannot wait to share more,” Sterling promises of the Clarks collaboration with his 1692 line.

— Gorgette Beckford