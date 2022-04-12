For Pete's sake!

After recently hinting at the possibility that this World Cup campaign could be her last with the Reggae Girlz, Sashana “Pete” Campbell has taken steps to write another chapter in her career.

For some, Campbell's almost two-year contract with Polish club Medyk Konin may seem like just another, but for her, it represents a fulfillment, a satisfaction to finally scratch an itch that has been with her for close to a year – the itch of competing professionally once again.

This will be her first time in a competitive environment since fleeing the contract with Israeli club Hapoel Ironi Petah Tikva in May last year, due to an outbreak of violence.

“This is a good move for me at this point in my career, I haven't been playing professionally for almost a year, so joining Medyk Konin provides the perfect opportunity to help with my match fitness going into the business end of the World Cup qualifiers,” Campbell told the Jamaica Observer.

Having paraded her skills professionally in different parts of the world, Campbell, 31, is well aware of what is expected when entering a new environment and, as such, has already mentally and physically braced herself for the challenge.

The fact that she is currently engaged in World Cup qualifying action with the Reggae Girlz adds impetus to her preparation and she is hoping it will all come together when she returns to Poland for action.

Campbell, a versatlie player, now being utilised as a left-back in the Jamaican team, boasts an unwavering work ethic and determination, whether in attack or defence, which she says will make her a perfect asset for her new club.

“It is a different country and a different league, but I know what I have to do and the amount of work it is going to take and I am just about ready to go. I am just hoping to get as much minutes as possible and hopefully finish off the season healthy with some silverware as I look forward for the next,” she said.

“I think just being apart of the national team, my experiences and playing overall played vital role in inking the deal and I just want to make the most of it. So it's good to have a task and a goal to work towards outside of the national team, so again, I just want to stay focused, in shape and healthy as possible,” Campbell added.

That said, Campbell, who was a part of Jamaica's historic appearance at the Fifa Women's World Cup in 2019, believes she is duty-bound to give off another capital effort as the Girlz hunt a second-consecutive qualification to the Fifa Women's World Cup in Australia/New Zealand next year.

A win or even a draw against Dominican Republic in their final first-phase qualifying fixture on Tuesday, would see them confirm their spot in this summer's Concacaf Women's Championship where they will face top-ranked teams United States, Canada, Mexico and others.

But Campbell is confident they can overcome that hurdle when the time comes.

“I am not worried for the team at all. We have been through tough situations before and overcome them. We love the challenge and I know we have the players to get the job done,” she noted.

“It (qualifying again) won't be a walk in the park for sure, but I believe we have the talent and capabilities to achieve it. For me personally, I am looking to get better as the days go by and trying my very best to stay healthy throughout it all,” Campbell ended.