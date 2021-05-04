Forbes focused on running fast in 2021

Shashalee Forbes is one of the local-based athletes who is making the most of the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association Qualification Trial Series to get into shape.

As the calendar rolled over into the month of May, the Sprintec Track Club athlete produced the fastest time among the women in the 100m, at the latest edition of the series on Saturday.

Forbes had been competing in the 200m exclusively since the series began in February, but got her first run out in the shorter sprint on the weekend and showed that she is rounding into good shape.

Running out of lane four with her clubmate Remona Burchell in lane five, Forbes was quickest out of the blocks in the field and after coming out of her drive phase, never looked like getting caught.

A perfect transition during the middle of the race and some smooth, silky running over the last 40 metres saw her pull away from Burchell to win by over a metre to register 11.17 seconds, the fastest time she has run since 2016.

Forbes was delighted with her first 100m for the season. “I am happy with the time. It's been a while since I have run 11.1. Last year I ran 11.2,” she said.

The former Holmwood Technical High School standout is planning to use that good start as a springboard for the rest of the season. “It is a very good start to the season and certainly something to build on.”

The “Little Warrior” as she is affectionately known, is planning to go where she has never gone before in the 100m and she intends to do it this year.

“Running sub-11 for the first time in my career is definitely a part of my plans for 2021,” she noted.

Fast times will be the order of the day in 2021 and with the abundance of talent in the women's short sprint, Forbes knows that running really fast will be necessary, just to be a part of the Jamaican set-up.

“I think I will have to run at least 10.8 because our women will be running fast this year, but on the flip side our women's 4x100m team will be very strong. Making that team will be difficult, but I want to be a part of it,” she confessed.

Forbes has already run 22.31 seconds in the 200m so far this season and is looking to lower that time very soon, as well.