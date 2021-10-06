Forbes leads Jamaican scorers in USL over the weekend

TAMPA, United States (CMC) – Kenardo Forbes led four Jamaicans that were on target during Week 24 action of the United Soccer League Championship, with a double strike for the Pittsburgh Riverhounds.

But a personally gratifying night for Forbes, the Hounds captain, was spoiled when his side conceded two goals in the final 10 minutes of regulation time on Saturday at FIU Soccer Stadium in a stunning 3-2 win for Miami FC that was anchored by an early strike from Jamaican Lamar Walker.

Jamaican striker Darren Mattocks scored the lone goal when Phoenix Rising FC secured top seed in the Pacific Division and a first round, home play-off match with a 1-0 win against Orange County SC on Saturday at Championship Soccer Stadium, and his compatriot Dane Kelly was part of a goal bonanza when Charlotte Independence beat Loudoun United FC 5-1 win the next day at American Legion Memorial Stadium.

In Miami, Florida: Miami staged a furious comeback and dealt a blow to the Hounds' chances of finishing in second place in the Atlantic Division, with the two teams tied for second, but the hosts having played one match less.

The Hounds have let a lead slip away in all three matches against Miami this season, finishing with a 1-1 draw and a pair of 3-2 losses after being in a winning position in the 45th minute or later in all.

Forbes gave Riverhounds a 1-0 lead less than four minutes into the match when Alex Dixon threaded a pass ahead for him behind the defence on the right side of the box, and the Hounds captain rifled a shot to the opposite top corner from an acute angle.

The lead did not last a minute when a long ball was played over the top to Walker after the Hounds defence failed to manage the ensuing kick-off and the Jamaican beat goalkeeper Danny Vitiello with a low shot to the far post.

The score remained locked 1-1 at half-time, but Forbes gave the Hounds their second lead of the match in the 66th minute when he finished a well-struck cross from Tommy Williamson with an open header at the back post for his fifth goal of the season.

The Hounds seemed to have things under control with time drawing to a close, but Miami showed their potency on the counterattack, creating a few chances late, and finally Othello Bah scored the tying goal in the 83rd minute and Pierre Da Silva added the winner in the 90th minute.

In Irvine, California: Mattocks enabled Rising to pick up a regular-season victory in OC for the first time since August 7, 2016.

James Musa released Mattocks in on goal in the 32nd minute when a long ball played over the top of OC's back line was won by the forward.

Mattocks used his second touch to calmly chip a shot over the head of Rakovsky to give Rising a 1-0 lead.

Rising's back line played well during the first half, holding OC without a shot on goal, and their keeper Andre Rawl made a string of saves in the second half to keep a clean sheet.

In Charlotte, North Carolina: The Independence had five different goal scorers – including Kelly – all netting in the first half.

Kelly's strike on the stroke of halftime was the last of the five goals for the Independence and the 97th of his career.

The Jamaican launched himself up toward the ball off a corner kick from Jake Areman, won a header, and the ball bounced into the back of the net.

Before him, the Jacks got off to a hot start when Gabriel Obertan scored from the centre of the box in the seventh minute, Joel Johnson notched his first goal of the season in the eighth minute, Brandt Bronico tallied his first goal of the season for the Independence in the 13th minute, and Sylvain Marveaux teed up a textbook finish into the upper right 90 in the 19th minute.

There was plenty back and forth between the two sides in the second half, but neither could find the back of the net until Jace Clark in the 80th minute seized upon a deflected ball inside the box to give Loudoun a consolation before the final whistle.