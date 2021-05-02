Local-based athletes continued to enjoy the benefits of the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) Qualification Trial Series being staged at National Stadium in Kingston.

Yesterday, both Shashalee Forbes and O'Dayne Richards produced season's best performances, while World Championships silver medallist Fedrick Dacres made his season's debut after a long time on the sidelines due to injury.

Forbes, of Sprintec Track Club, competed in the first event on the track, the women's 100m and signalled a return to form as she produced her best race over the distance in four years, when she stopped the clock at 11.17s (+1.2m/s) to take first place overall.

Forbes, who ran in section two, was followed home by her teammate Remona Burchell, who was also second overall in 11.39s. Roniesha McGregor of The University of the West Indies (UWI) who won section four in 11.58 (+0.8ms) was third overall.

The men's 100m was won by another Sprintec athlete as Rasheed Dwyer won section three in 10.34s (+1.3m/s). Ackeem Blake of Titans International won section two in 10.35s (-1.0m/s) to finish second overall, while Romario Williams of Sprintec who won section one in 10.37s (-0.2m/s) was third overall.

The 400m specialist Stephenie-Ann McPherson of MVP Track Club has been running quite a few 200m this season and she won the event in 23.07s (-1.0m/s) ahead of Candice McLeod of The UWI in 23.41s and Kasheika Cameron, also of MVP, in 23.84s.

Ackeem Blake of Titans had a good day of sprinting, winning the 200m in 20.99s (-0.5m/s), not long after placing second in the 100m. Rasheed Broadbell of MVP, who set a personal best in the 110m hurdles a few weeks ago, was second in the 200m in 21.16s (-0.3m/s). Oshane Bailey of Sprintec was third in 21.20s (-1.1m/s).

Lloyd Facey of MVP ran 14.30s (+0.3m/s) to edge out Deuce Carter of Legacy Athletics who ran 14.32s, in the 110m hurdles.

Tovea Jenkins of Sprintec won the women's 400m in 52.32s ahead of the returning Ristananna Bailey-Cole of Titans who was second in 55.20 and Yanique McNeil of Cameron Blazers who was third in 56.19s.

GC Foster College swept the Men's 400m as Demar Murray won the event in 46.52s ahead of Akani Slater, who was second in 46.58s and Zandrion Barnes who was third in 47.49s.

Malik James-King of Legacy took the men's 400m hurdles in 51.38s ahead of Oshaine Levy of The UWI who was second in 54.04s.

Kimar Farquharson who ran unattached, won the men's 800m in 1:48.99, while the GC Foster pair of Dennick Luke 1:49.08 and Taj-Leon Wisdom 1:53.06 were second and third, respectively.

The 2015 World Championship bronze medalist in the shot put, O'Dayne Richards of MVP produced a season's best 19.79m to win the event, while Moses Parkinson of GC Foster College was second with 15.50m.

Fedrick Dacres, who has been out due to a hand injury for the better part of seven months, returned to competitive action to win the Discus Throw with 62.09m. His training partner, Kai Chang, who only recently joined the 60m club, had a best of 61.11m.

Elvis Graham of GC Foster College won the men's javelin with 68.37m, while Alex Williams of Abs Throw was second with 52.73m.

Daina Morrison of Excelsior High won the women's javelin with 31.29m, while Gnea Pitt of St Catherine High was second with 26.21m.

Lushane Wilson of GC Foster College won the men's high jump with 1.90m, while Raymond Richards of MVP was second in 1.85m.

Kimberley Williamson, who competed unattached, was the lone competitor in the women's high jump and had a best of 1.81m.

Tamara Thompson of GC Foster College was the lone competitor in the Women's Discus and had a best of 48.01m.

Shawn-D Thompson of GC Foster College won the men's long jump with a leap of 7.40m (+1.2m/s), Adrian Riley of Ricketts PC was second with 7.02m (+0.1m/s) and Joseph Ramie was third with 6.89m (+1.0 m/s).

Tissanna Hickling of GC Foster College won the women's long jump with 6.05m (+0.5m/s), Jodian Stewart of MVP was second with 5.78m, while Melissa Walker of MVP was third with 5.76m.