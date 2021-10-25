Foreigners given nod in Non-Restricted Overnight Allowance event

Foreigners Excessive Force, Awesome Treasur e and Sparkle Diamond headline a good-looking field of 12 runners to contest the $1-million top-rated three-year-old and upward Non-Restricted Overnight Allowance event at Caymanas Park today.

Excessive Force, from the barn of Philip Feanny, has won three times from 14 starts, while both Awesome Treasure, trained by Gary Subratie, and the Anthony Nunes-conditioned Sparkle Diamond have won four races each from 29 and 10 starts, respectively.

All three American-bred runners go well over today's distance of five furlongs (1,000m) straight which sets up what is expected to be a very competitive race from start to finish.

The race is, however, not limited to these three, as runners such as Capturemyship, Drummer Boy and Loose Ball are all capable horses that can take home the top prize.

The race is the eighth event on the nine-race card with a post time of 4:20 pm. First race is at 12:05 pm.

Excessive Force was expected to have done much better than finishing fourth behind Lure of Lucy going over a mile in Division Two of the Errol “Big Sub” Subratie over one mile last week Tuesday. However, he should relish this galloping course and put in a better effort.

The last time Excessive Force ventured over the distance he was beaten by three lengths by King Arthur in a quick 57.0 seconds on April 8. If he can reproduce that effort, then Excessive Force could prove equal to the task here and go home as the winner.

On paper, one would say that Awesome Treasure can be safely bypassed as the bay filly has not hit the board in her last seven starts at the races. However, those runs were at the higher level which make her a dangerous runner here, down in class for this contest. Awesome Treasure has won over this course in the past.

Sparkle Diamond is by far the best horse in line-up. However, Sparkle Diamond has had his fair share of problems and is slowly but surely coming into his own. With this trip not an issue for him, Sparkle Diamond returns to competitive racing after a five-month break but is talented enough to put these away.

Capturemyship always acts well when travelling over the straight course. Capturemyship returns from a near three-month break but that should not be an issue as the ageing seven-year-old should put in a strong performance here.

Drummer Boy is also another runner who acts well over the straight. From this convenient mark, Drummer Boy should take a hand in the outcome.

Loose Ball loves the straight course as he was a winner both times on his last two runs over the distance. He has clocked some fast times over the course and, with him holding his own at the level, should be in the running for top honours here.

Ones to watch

Race 1) Cup Cake/Plutogolist/Nydam

Race 2) Babylike/Power/Awesome Rich

Race 3) Thunderstrike/Sweet Surprise/Kiah

Race 4) Daddy Jones/I Am Fred/Den Street

Race 5) Paraiso/Queen Adelle/Prime One

Race 6) Rack Away/Coralando/Radical

Race 7) Big Paul/Talented Tony K/Mamacita

Race 8) Excessive Force/Sparkle Diamond/Awesome Treasure

Race 9) Mum/Magical Mood/Sure Curlin