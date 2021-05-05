Foreman looks to sensational end to 'Champs' career

Last Friday, the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) hosted a meet dubbed “Last Chance” which was essentially an opportunity for those athletes who were on the brink of qualification for the Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA)/GraceKennedy Boys' and Girls' Athletics Championships to get over the line just in time.

And while many athletes took that opportunity to try and make the cut, there was one athlete who took the opportunity to fine-tune for “Champs”, having already secured her place at the high school track and field showpiece.

Shantae Foreman of St Jago High had the perfect preparation for Champs at the Last Chance event, soaring to a new personal best of 1.82m in the Class One girls' high jump and leaping to a new personal best of 6.41m in the long jump.

The personal best performances have created the perfect backdrop for the final Champs appearance for Foreman, but she assures there may still be more to come.

“It's a good feeling [to get the personal bests], but I still have a few things left to improve on, so I'm going back to the drawing board,” she promised.

The 18-year-old says that following specific instructions was instrumental to her brilliant performance last weekend.

“Hard work and determination helped me to get those two personal bests, but listening to my coach was the key,” said Foreman.

With her confidence now as high as she has jumped, Foreman is focusing on a double gold medal performance at Champs, before she waves goodbye to her high school career.

“I am working toward double gold at Champs this year, for sure,” she said.

But even with those glittering performances, she has promised not to get ahead of herself, in her quest for gold.

“I am going to remain focused and I won't get overconfident,” she promised.

The focus will definitely be on Foreman, based on her latest performances and her illustrious track record at Champs and that is where her personal focus will be as well.

“I am focusing on myself. If you focus on your competitors, you will be distracted from the main purpose, which is to do your best,” she insisted.

However, with Champs just days away, she has allowed herself to dream just a little bit about what it would be like to finish with two gold medals hanging around her neck.

“In my final year, I wouldn't even be able to explain the feeling, especially if I got a record, the feeling would be unexplainable. I can't speak of it now, because I am not in the position, but it would be marvelous.”

Foreman could win her first gold medal at Champs 2021, in the high jump, as early as the first morning of the event.

— Dwayne Richards