Forest Green boss applauds 'Matt attack'

LONDON, England (CMC) — Forest Green Rovers' Head Coach Rob Edwards has hailed his “Matt attack” — 32-year-old Jamaican Jamille Matt and 23-year-old Englishman Matty Stevens — whose combined 36 goals have helped carry the club seven points clear at the top of England's League Two and on course for promotion to the third tier for the first time.

Stevens, who signed a new contract last Friday, bagged his 19th goal of the season and captain Matt, who joined the club in 2020 from division rivals Newport County, chipped in with his 17th as the Gloucestershire outfit beat Carlisle United 3-0 at the weekend to maintain their momentum.

“It's amazing what they're doing — but not just the goals, the workrate and hold-up play from both of them is phenomenal and they were different class,” Edwards said after the game at the club's New Lawn ground.

Asked how a 32-year-old keeps improving, Edwards said of Matt, who has already equalled his goal tally from last season, which was interrupted by a serious hand injury: “It's all down to him. This football club is a great fit for him – he loves it here.

“He knows that everyone values him and he's so important to everyone at this football club.

“He has a thirst and desire to keep improving and he's ambitious. He wants to keep achieving, and why wouldn't he?

The 3-0 win sets up a mouth-watering clash against second-place Tranmere Rovers at Prenton Park on Saturday. The reverse fixture ended 0-0.