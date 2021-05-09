Former Calabar thrower Mitchell over the moon after best 19.58m

FORMER Calabar High thrower Kyle Mitchell is over the moon after improving his personal best to 19.58m in the shot put then securing his bachelor's degree in finance from Liberty University in Virginia last week.

The 22-year-old Mitchell told the Jamaica Observer that his hard work, dedication and sacrifice have paid off at Liberty — one of the largest evangelical Christian universities in the world with over 15,000 students on campus.

“I've been faced with many challenges over the years but God has been at the forefront and centre of it all. Being at Liberty has allowed me to build a stronger relationship with God and become the best version of myself,” Mitchell pointed out.

He continued: “Liberty has taught me that to find clarity you must first endure confusion, because faith isn't born in the midst of certainty, it is in our despair that we allow God the most room to show His strength. This institution has enabled me to see beyond my flaws, to be a leader, to aim high, and to be a true champion for Christ.”

A true champion indeed, as over the last three years Mitchell has steadily improved his shot put from 17.57m in 2018 to 18.70m in 2019 and now he is at 19.58m.

Mitchell is now the third-best Jamaican thrower this season behind O'Dayne Richards (19.79m) and Rajindra Campbell (19.61m). He is ranked 60th in the world.

Mitchell started this season with 18.13m on March 20 while finishing second, but has won four of his last five events with throws of 18.88m, 19.18m, 19.58m on May 5, and won the Liberty Twilight qualifier with 19.55m.

He is now looking forward to the Jamaican championships and, with God's help, the Olympic Games.

“I'm doing my best to stay healthy and finish strong. I am starting to get into a groove with my technique and it has been exciting to see the progress.

“My goal is to get the Olympic qualifying standard and represent my country at the highest level. I am grateful to the Lord for how He has blessed me and [I] trust that He will continue to do so.

“Athletics has opened many doors for me. Because of athletics and my drive to succeed I was able to receive a full scholarship to study and compete at the highest level. Being an athlete changed my life. It has enabled me to pursue my passion and receive a tertiary level education that my family and I could not afford,” said a grateful Mitchell.