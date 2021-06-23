Former Captain Sammy appointed independent director

ST JOHN'S, Antigua (CMC) — Two-time T20 World Cup-winning Captain Daren Sammy has been appointed an independent non-member director of Cricket West Indies (CWI).

The 37-year-old, currently the head coach of Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League, was chosen at a CWI board meeting last week with the aim of bringing a “fresh and more youthful perspective” to the administration, the governing body said in a statement.

Sammy, who at one stage led West Indies in all formats, was one of three independent directors approved by CWI, with Trinidadian attorney Debra Coryat-Patton and Jamaican doctor and university administrator, Dr Akshai Mansingh, both reappointed for second terms.

They will serve for the next two years.

“It is an honour to be appointed as a CWI director. This is another great opportunity for me to give my best to West Indies cricket in a new way, off the field,” said Sammy, who played 38 Tests, 126 One-Day Internationals and 68 T20 Internationals.

“All my local, regional and international experiences have prepared me to make a significant ongoing impact in West Indies cricket. I am excited and thankful for the chance to serve and look forward to giving back to the sport and region that I love so much.”

Sammy, appointed West Indies captain at a turbulent period back in 2010, went on to preside over T20 World Cup successes in 2012 in Sri Lanka and 2016 in India.

The first international cricketer to emerge from St Lucia, Sammy serves as a Goodwill Ambassador for the country, with the national stadium also bearing his name.

CWI President Ricky Skerritt said Sammy's appointment would bring a player's perspective to governance and also reflected the principles of his administration.

“I am delighted to welcome Daren Sammy as an independent, non-member director whose role will be to ensure that all the right questions are being asked while contributing to the shaping of new ideas and solutions,” said Skerritt, recently elected unopposed for a second term.

“Daren's fairly recent experience as a two-time World Cup winning captain will bring with him a much-needed modern-day cricketer's perspective which should add valuable insights to board discussions and decision-making.

“His appointment is testament to our commitment to strengthen CWI's governance, and to utilise expertise from across all stakeholder groups.”

Sammy quit Test cricket seven years ago after being sacked as captain but has never formally confirmed his retirement from all forms of international cricket.

Last month, he called time on his career for St Lucia Zouks, a franchise which he has led or represented since the inception of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), effectively ending his playing days.

He will act as the franchise's consultant and brand ambassador for this year's CPL, which gets under way in St Kitts and Nevis from August 26 to September 15.