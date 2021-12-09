Former Reggae Boy McLeary nets Wycombe winner, Matt keeps Forest Green flying

LONDON, England (CMC) — Former Reggae Boy Garath McLeary pounced on the stroke of half-time with his sixth goal of the season as promotion-seeking Wycombe Wanderers held on to defeat Burton Albion 2-1 in an English League One match at Adams Park on Tuesday night.

Burton goalkeeper Ben Garratt made a superb save to keep out 34-year-old winger McCleary's volley from just inside the box, but it was not long until Wycombe were ahead.

Brandon Hanlan struck in the 16th minute and Wycombe doubled their lead in first-half stoppage time when Jordan Obita laid the ball off for McCleary, who made 24 appearances for Jamaica between 2013 and 2016, to rifle his shot into the roof of the net.

The Brewers pulled a goal back nine minutes after the restart through Conor Shaughnessy's deflected effort but could not find an equaliser.

Wycombe, nicknamed the Chairboys, remain second behind leaders Rotherham United on goal difference.

Rotherham extended their unbeaten run to 19 games after coming from behind to hammer 10-man Gillingham 5-1.

They ensured they went in at the break ahead with Mickel Miller, 26, who is of Jamaican descent, volleying in from the edge of the box on 45 minutes for his third goal of the campaign.

Jamaican striker Jamille Matt took his tally to 12 for the season with a simple close-range finish in first-half injury time as table-topping Forest Green Rovers extended their unbeaten league run to an eighth game following an emphatic 4-1 triumph at Harrogate Town in League Two.

First-half goals from Jack Aitchison, Nicky Cadden and 32-year-old skipper Matt put the visitors on top and, after Lloyd Kerry replied for the home side, Matty Stevens' 15th goal of the season wrapped up the three points to stay six points clear of the chasing pack with a game in hand.

“I felt we dominated the game in the first half and had other chances,” Forest Green Head Coach Rob Edwards said afterwards.

Matt, who was frustrated to have a second goal ruled out, added in a social media post: “What a team performance. Let's keep the momentum going.”

Sutton United remained sixth despite blowing a two-goal cushion after Craig Eastmond, who has Jamaican heritage, was red-carded for a lunge on 34 minutes, the visitors eventually going down 3-2 at Newport County.

Myles Hippolyte, a 27-year-old winger who is eligible to play for Grenada or St Lucia, rescued a point for League Two Scunthorpe United in a 1-1 draw at fellow strugglers Stevenage.

Luke Norris curled a superb effort in off the post in the sixth minute, but the advantage was short-lived as the visitors levelled eight minutes later through Hippolyte, who smashed home from close range after goalkeeper Adam Smith failed to cope with Devarn Green's cross.