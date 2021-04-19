Former Reggae Boy Tremaine Stewart passed suddenly yesterday, plunging the local football community into mourning.

Reports are that Stewart, who turned 33 years old in January, collapsed suddenly and was rushed to the Spanish Town hospital where he died while undergoing treatment.

He was an exceptional midfield player and a dead-ball specialist, scoring numerous goals from free kicks.

Diminutive in stature, Stewart was one of the hardest players to get off the ball and would use his skill and craft to both earn and score many free kicks.

Stewart made his Reggae Boyz debut while playing for Portmore United in the Jamaica Premier League.

On February 24, 2012, Stewart made his first international appearance against Cuba, coming on as a substitute. Five days later, on February 29, he received his first start, scoring for the Reggae Boyz in a 3-2 win over New Zealand.

General manager of Portmore United, Clive Marshall spoke of the talent of Stewart and his development at the club.

“Tremaine came to Portmore United in 2008 from August Town FC as a youth player and fresh from Manning Cup football where he excelled.

“We were very integral in the development of his professional career. He was an important member of our 2012 Premier League championship winning team. He was transferred to Aalesund in 2012 and also represented Jamaica.

“He returned to Portmore in 2016 and was a prolific goalscorer with a very lethal kick. He was as clever with and without the ball as they come. At real class act on the football pitch.

“We were very shocked by the news of his passing this morning. Condolences and our hearts go out to his entire family and friends as well as the Waterhouse FC and Dunbeholden family.”

At the start of the 2012/2013 season, he transferred from Portmore United to Aalesund in Finland on a two-year deal. He scored nine goals for the European club in his first stint in that country.

Stewart returned to Jamaica at the end of the contract where he joined the Waterhouse FC roster and played there for the 2014/2015 season, before returning to Finland to play for Rovaniemen Palloseura on a one-year contract.

He was less successful in his second stint in Finland, where he failed to score a goal and returned to Portmore United in January 2016.

Stewart then returned to Waterhouse at the start of the 2017 season and guided them to back-to-back Premier League finals in the 2017/2018 and 2018/2019 seasons. Unfortunately, he failed to win the Premier League title with the Drewsland-based club and left for Dunbeholden FC ahead of the start of what was supposed to be a 2020/2021 season after the 2019/2020 season was cancelled by the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) as a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Donovan White, president of Waterhouse FC, for whom Stewart last played in the Premier League, expressed sadness at the passing of the “provider”.

“This is such sad news. Tremaine was one of the most genuine and intelligent persons around the club and a real team person. Away from the game, he was a provider for his family in every sense. The Waterhouse football family will miss Tan Tan as he was affectionately called by everyone. May his soul rest in peace.”

He first played for August Town FC in the Premier League.

A tearful St Catherine Football Association President Elaine Walker-Brown visited with Stewart's family to offer words of comfort in this difficult time and assured them that the President of the JFF Michael Ricketts would pay them a visit along with Reggae Boyz Head Coach Theodore Whitmore. Ricketts was unable to visit yesterday due to the curfew imposed on the country.

In a press release, the JFF also conveyed its condolence at the passing of the midfielder.

“The Jamaica Football Federation is deeply saddened today after learning of the sudden death of former national player, Tremaine 'Tan Tan' Stewart.

“Tremaine was a skilful, confident, industrious and energetic player who influenced games with precocious plays. He is said to have collapsed while playing the game he loved.

“The JFF, through President Michael Ricketts, sends sincere condolences to his family, friends and teammates at the clubs he represented.

“This is a player that I enjoyed watching,” said Ricketts. “He embodied the beautiful game. It is so heartbreaking when we lose loved ones, particularly when they are so young. We grieve with his family and friends,” Ricketts concluded.

Stewart is survived by his wife Petagay and their two daughters. They would have celebrated their third wedding anniversary next month.