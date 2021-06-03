Former St Catherine FA Gen Sec Norman Blair is dead

Former general secretary of the St Catherine Football Association (SCFA) Norman Blair died at home on Tuesday after battling with kidney issues recently. He was 63 years old.

Blair served as general secretary for SCFA for 13 years until he demitted office in 2019.

He was also a board member of the South Central Confederation and a Match Commissioner for the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) and President Michael Ricketts was left saddened by his passing.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of a true servant of the sport. I met Blair maybe 20 years ago. He was general secretary for St Catherine and worked with the confederation for a number of years. He was very active and worked on a number of programmes,” noted Ricketts, who spoke with the Jamaica Observer via telephone from Japan.

Blair started out in football administration in the 1980s as manager of Raiders Football Club from his community of Jones Avenue in Spanish Town.

Former president of the St Catherine FA, Peter Reid, who had Blair as his general secretary for 13 years, described Blair as a “beacon” for football.

According to Reid, Blair had problems with his kidney and was hospitalised for couple weeks before he was released.

“He is a hard-working person and very hands-on and implemented a lot of systems that improve football,” said Reid.

“We were more than just football acquaintances. We were very good friends. Our families are close and I want to say condolences to his family,” Reid added.

Reid noted that Blair was a disciplinarian but a considerate person and also well-thinking and implemented systems that improved the administration.

“A simple thing of having a pre-printed match card he implemented. Previously people had to right up a match card with no certainty of who was registered and he made that no longer an issue,” Reid pointed out.

Blair was also instrumental along with the president in the relocation of the SCFA office from Deacon Hill to the Spanish Town Prison Oval which was much better for the affiliates.

According to Reid, Blair was a living embodiment of their motto: “Strong clubs, strong association” and was very insistent that players were properly looked after.

“He was the hardest working gen sec in the Jamaica. He wasn't a man who would go out and beat his chest and I really appreciated working with him from 2006 to 2019. That's 13 years,” said Reid.

“He came, he saw, he contributed. He did it for the love,” said Reid.