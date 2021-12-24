Former Young Windies batsman Singh stuns Ireland

Former Young Windies batsman Singh stuns IrelandFriday, December 24, 2021
|
LAUDERHILL, Florida (CMC) — Former West Indies Under-19 batsman Gajanand Singh starred for United States as they beat Ireland by 26 runs in the opening Twenty20 International here Wednesday to dent the Irish's preparations for their upcoming tour of the Caribbean.
Behind Singh's 65 off 42 deliveries, the US gathered a competitive 188 for six off their 20 overs and Ireland then stumbled to 162 for six in reply, despite Lorcan Tucker's unbeaten 57 off 49 deliveries.
The series, comprising two T20 Internationals and three One-Day Internationals, will be Ireland's final warm-up for the testing Caribbean campaign which will see them clash with West Indies in three ODIs and a single T20I starting January 8 in Jamaica.
Their hopes of a smooth buildup were dashed, however, as Singh laid the platform for the US win with a Man-of-the-Match performance.
A member of the West Indies Under-19 squad at the 2006 showpiece in Sri Lanka, the 34-year-old left-hander belted three fours and five sixes to help dig United States out of the mire at 16 for four in the fifth over at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium.
Crucially, he put on 110 for the fifth wicket with Sushant Modani who struck 50 off 30 balls with three fours and a six as US recovered brilliantly, Marty Kain's 15-ball unbeaten 39 with three fours and three sixes at number seven sealing the hosts' comeback.
Singh, who batted at number six, was finally dismissed in the 16th over with the score on 126, leaving Modani and Kain to add 38 off 17 balls for the sixth wicket.
“I played the ball, I didn't play the scoreboard,” said Singh, who also played first class cricket for Guyana.
“I think by doing that and giving myself a chance, hitting the Vs up front, hitting some balls on the ground, putting away a bad ball or two early in your innings always gives you a set of confidence to go deep in your innings.”
Fast bowler Barry McCarthy was the touring side's best bowler with four for 29.
Ireland's run chase was set back early by the loss of captain Andy Balbirnie for four in the second over with the score on 12, but Tucker patched up the innings first in a 29-run second wicket stand with Paul Stirling (31) and then in a third wicket partnership of 33 with Curtis Campher (17).
Tucker, though, failed to find the acceleration needed at the back end of the innings and with nearly 14-½ runs per over required from the last five, the run chase petered out tamely.
