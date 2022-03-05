Four hunt crucial points in JPL Saturday

Tivoli Gardens are the only team of the four that will be in action today in the Jamaica Premier League that took home maximum points last weekend.

The other three, Tivoli's opponents in the feature game, Mount Pleasant FA, and the two teams in the opener at The University of the West Indies (UWI)/Jamaica Football Federation Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence — Harbour View and Waterhouse — all played in games that ended in a stalemate at Drax Hall.

The matches return to The UWI venue after one week away and both Harbour View and Waterhouse will be hoping to get back to winning ways. They have identical records of two wins, two draws, and one loss in their last five games, however, second-placed Waterhouse have 14 points, five more than sixth place Harbour View who have nine points.

Harbour View have been a somewhat inconsistent team so far this season and will feel that a win is required, not only to maintain a space in the top six, but to reduce the gap between themselves and the teams at the top of the league.

They average just one goal per game and will see that as the most important statistic that will need improving, but they have conceded only six goals in their seven games, which indicates that defensively they have been doing fairly well.

Waterhouse have a defensive record similar to Harbour View, but they have scored 15 goals, which more than doubles their opponents'.

Having not won in the last three, Marcel Gayle will be demanding a win today, even if the game is being played in the red hot 1:00pm sun.

A win for Waterhouse puts them back level on points with leaders Mount Pleasant and that should provide enough incentive to the team from Drewsland.

Tivoli Gardens will probably be the team most disappointed with the league returning to The UWI. They secured their first win of the season at Drax Hall and may be considering that venue as their lucky charm.

After promising and promising all season, the West Kingston-based team finally won a game, a 1-0 win over strugglers Molynes United, a result that bumped them from the foot of the table up to eighth place. They will look at the table now with a bit of relief and will be wanting to build on the success of last week.

Their challenge, however, could not be any bigger as they come up against the league leaders and the only remaining unbeaten team in the competition.

Phillip Williams served a one-match touchline ban last weekend and will be a much happier man on the touchline than he was the last time he was there.

Mount Pleasant have the best offensive record of 17 goals scored and the best defensive record of a miserly four goals conceded. This will certainly make them start favourites in the feature game and a return to winning ways will be a priority item on the agenda.

Striker Daniel Green is second in the golden boot race with five goals and will be looking to close the gap on the leader Atapharoy Bygrave who has one more than him. Green has two goals that are in contention for goal of the season and may have something special in his locker again today.

Wally Downes is the most attacking coach in the league and that is reflected in their goals tally and their position in the league.

They refuse to discuss anything other than the next game at Mount Pleasant and the next game will be crucial to them maintaining their three-point gap at the top and/or increasing it depending on the result of the day's first encounter.

Mount Pleasant will start favourites, but it will not be an easy task to get a win against a young and vibrant Tivoli team.