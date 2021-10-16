Fowler confident but respectful entering Trinidad contest

Sunshine Girls Captain Jhaniele Fowler is expressing supreme confidence going into today's start of the three-game netball series against Caribbean neighbours Trinidad and Tobago at the National Indoor Sport Centre.

Speaking at the launch on Thursday, the game's number one goal shooter said the plan is to sweep the series.

“Most definitely we are going to win all three games, that's the plan.”

Fowler welcomed the addition of a few young players to the squad and said she has been impressed by them so far.

“The mood is positive and training is intense. The young players have been adapting really well, they have been gelling with the senior players really well and we have been trying our best to incorporate them, so they are able to learn quickly. They have a very good attitude toward learning new things from us, so it's been really good having the younger girls with us,” she said.

She expects a good performance from world number 10 ranked Trinidad and Tobago even if the last time the two teams met it was a blowout in favour of the Sunshine Girls, who are rated fourth.

“Trinidad has always been a very good team, always been one of the teams that you know when you come up against them, they will come with their 'A' game.

“Even though we had a big margin in 2019, they have got many talents, they have been playing overseas as well, so I am pretty sure that they will be carrying all that skill sets back to their team. So I know that they are going to come at us again for this game. They will always want to put up a good fight, but it is up to us to make sure we stand our ground,” she said.

The games will be staged without fans inside the venue because of government restriction to help curb transmission of the coronavirus.

Fowler admitted that it was very frustrating for the players not to have their families in the arena to watch them play.

“Whilst I understand that we have this pandemic going on and we have to be as safe as possible, it is still a bit hard that our families cannot come to the games and watch us. They don't get a lot of chances to watch us play, but we just have to do what we have to do,” she said

She also expressed regret that South Africa opted out of what would have been a tri-nation series.

“We are disappointed because as much as we can get international games it would be very beneficial because we have very big tournaments coming up next year and the year after so it's disappointing that they have pulled out,” she noted.

The second match of the series is set for Tuesday, before action closes out against the visitors on Wednesday. The Jamaicans also have a practice game against a local men's team on Friday.