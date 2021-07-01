Fragile batting effort leaves Windies A with defeat

NORTH SOUND, Antigua (CMC) — West Indies Women “A” put up little resistance as they crumbled to a seven-wicket defeat in the opening Twenty20 of the three-match series here yesterday.

Sent in at the Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium, the hosts could only muster 96 for eight off their 20 overs, with Rashada Williams top-scoring with 33 off 41 deliveries and Shabika Gajnabi chipping in with an unbeaten 20 off 24 balls.

Off-spinner Rameen Shamim (2-10) and fast bowler Aiman Anwar (2-22) finished with two wickets apiece.

In reply, Pakistan reached their target with seven deliveries to spare, thanks to opener Ayesha Zafar who punched an unbeaten 40 off 45 deliveries.

The 26-year-old right-hander counted four fours and put on 40 off 44 balls for the first wicket with 23-year-old Omaima Sohail, who made 21 from 33 balls with two boundaries.

When Sohail perished in the eighth over, Anwar ensured there were no major stumbles, putting on a further 23 for the second wicket with Kainat Imtiaz (6) and a further 31 in an unbroken fourth-wicket partnership with Nahida Khan (12 not out).

The home side's best moment of the run chase came when they removed Kainat and Captain Sidra Nawaz (0) in the space of four balls in separate overs, to reduce Pakistan to 67 for three in the 14th over but Zafar held the innings together.

Williams had earlier hit two fours in a measured knock to anchor two early stands and provide West Indies with a solid if not spectacular start.

The 24-year-old right-hander put on 32 off 29 balls for the first wicket with Captain Reniece Boyce (15) before also adding 21 for the second with Mandy Mangru (8) to get the Windies up to 58 for two in the 12th over.

However, once Mangru came down to Rameen and provided an easy return catch, West Indies lost seven wickets for 43 runs to lose momentum.

Williams was eventually fourth out in the 13th over with the score on 60, slapping a short ball from seamer Maham Tariq low to Sohail at cover.