Fraser-Pryce, Parchment score wins in Poland

Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Hansle Parchment produced good wins at yesterday's Silesia Memoriał Kamili Skolimowskiej in Chorzow, Poland, a World Athletics Continental Tour Gold track meet, as they prepared for this weekend's Wanda Diamond League final.

Fraser-Pryce broke the meet record in the women's 100m, running a sublime 10.81 seconds (0.4m/s) while Parchment recovered from a slow start to win the 110m hurdles.

After resting from competition for about 10 days since she ran her personal best 10.60 seconds in Lausanne, Switzerland, Fraser-Pryce showed there was no rust as she took control of the race early and sped away from the field, breaking the eight-year-old meet record 11.01 seconds set in 2013 by fellow Jamaican Carrie Russell.

Another Jamaican, Shashalee Forbes, was sixth in 11.51 seconds, as Switzerland's Olympic Games 100m finalist Mujinga Kambundji was second in 11.08 seconds with Great Britain's Daryll Neita, also a finalist in Tokyo, third in 11.15 seconds.

Parchment, the Olympic champion, ran on to clock 13.26 seconds (0.1m/s) after a slow start with Olympic Games semi-finalist Damion Thomas taking third in 13.50 seconds on his professional debut.

American Devon Allen was second with 13.37 seconds.

Megan Tapper, the Olympic bronze medallist, was second in the 100m hurdles in 12.75 seconds (0.1m/s), beaten by Nigeria's Tobi Amusan, who ran a meet record 12.64 seconds, under the 12.65 seconds set in 2017 by American Sharika Nelvis.

American Christina Clemons was third in 12.92 seconds, the same time given to Claudia Siciarz of Poland.

Jaheel Hyde was third in the men's 400m hurdles in 48.89 seconds, as Brazil's Olympic bronze medal winner Alison dos Santos won in a new meet record 48.50 seconds, with Turkey's Yasmani Copello second in 48.80 seconds.

Janieve Russell placed fourth in the women's 400m hurdles race in 54.57 seconds with Leah Nugent ninth in 56.79 seconds, as Viktoriya Tkachuk of Ukraine created a mild upset winning in 54.18 seconds.

American Nnenya Hailey was second in a personal best 54.21 seconds with Anna Ryzhykova of Ukraine third in 54.25 seconds.

Olympic finalist and relay medallist Candice McLeod took third in the women's 400m after a good start with 51.88 seconds, Janieve Russell was fifth in 52.19 seconds and Roneisha McGregor was sixth with 52.23 seconds.

The Polish pair of Natalia Kaczmarek and Anna Kielbasinska took first and second with 50.70 seconds and 51.19 seconds, respectively.

Fedric Dacres was third in the men's discus with a best of 64.91m as Slovenia's Kristjan Ceh won with 66.65m and Lithuania's Andrius Gudzius was second with 65.89m

Christopher Taylor was fifth in the men's 400m, running 45.68 seconds with Karayme Bartley finishing ninth with 46.40 seconds. American Michael Cherry won with 44.94 seconds and his compatriot Vernon Norwood was second with 45.12 seconds, while Trinidad and Tobago's Deon Lendore took third with 45.31 seconds.