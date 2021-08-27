Shelly blazes 10.60

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce flipped the script at yesterday's Diamond League women's 100m race at the Athletissima Meeting at the Stade Olympique de la Pontaise in Lausanne, beating compatriot Elaine Thompson-Herah, and running a new personal best 10.60 seconds (1.7m/s) on a cool evening in the Swiss city.

Fraser-Pryce, who had finished behind Thompson-Herah the last three times they met this season, including the final at the Olympic Games and again at the Prefontaine Classic last Saturday in Eugene, Oregon, backed up her comment a day earlier that she was getting her race together.

Her time beat her previous personal best of 10.63 seconds set in Kingston in June and also broke the meet record 10.72 seconds set in 1998 by American Marion Jones as Thompson-Herah was second in 10.64 seconds and Shericka Jackson took third in 10.92 seconds as the Jamaican trio swept the top three spots in the race for a third-straight time.

She was the only Jamaican winner at the meet as triple jumper Shanieka Ricketts was second after her letdown at the Olympics, while Hansle Parchment and Ronald Levy in the 110m hurdles, Candice McLeod in the 400m and Janieve Russell in the 400m hurdles all finished down the track.

Fraser-Pryce was beating Thompson-Herah for only the third time head-to-head in the 100m, snapping the Olympic champion's eight-race winning streak over both the 100m and 200m dating back to early July and right after the Jamaican Trials.

The World Champion got off to her usual bullet start and established a lead and despite Thompson-Herah charging back over the lost 40 metres, Fraser-Pryce was in full control and never in danger of losing.

“I'm feeling good to equal my PB (personal best) tonight. It was cold but I still came out here to do my job,” Fraser-Pryce said, adding there was more still to come. “Believe it or not I still have not run my best race. I know there is more to give because I still need to work further on perfecting my technique.”

Fraser-Pryce says she still has goals to achieve this year. “There will be more from me this season, and certainly my goal is to break into the 10.5 range. The crowd in Lausanne was amazing as usual!”

A packed stadium of about 12,000 spectators saw the first six runners in the 100m dip below 11 seconds.

A half-hour later, the wind was up to 3.2 metres per second for the men's 200m. That meant Olympic silver medallist Kenny Bednarek's winning time of 19.65 seconds will not count as his personal best.

Yulimar Rojas, the charismatic triple jumper, had a wind-assisted opening leap of 15.56m, just 11 centimetres short of her world record in Tokyo.

“I really think I can break my world record again in Zurich,” Rojas said of the September 8-9 finals meet on the Diamond League circuit.

Several other prominent athletes struggled, though, in the first major post-Olympic meeting in Europe — held nine time zones away from Oregon.

Olympic pole vault champion Armand Duplantis placed fourth after failing to clear 5.82m, 20 centimetres below his gold-medal height. Christopher Nilsen, the American silver medallist, won at 5.82m.

In the women's 400m hurdles, Olympic silver medallist Dalilah Muhammad placed fourth as bronze medallist Femke Bol of the Netherlands won in 53.05 seconds.

Karsten Warholm, the men's Olympic champion in 400m hurdles, switched to the 400m flat and was fourth behind American Wilbert London, who won in 45.17 seconds.

Warholm's world-record time in Tokyo of 45.94 seconds was less than a half-second slower than his 45.51 seconds without hurdles yesterday.

Jakob Ingebrigtsen was another Norwegian gold medallist trying a different event. The 1,500m champion won a 3,000m race in 7:33.06 minutes.

Olympic champions winning yesterday included Ryan Crouser in men's shot put, with a Lausanne meeting record of 22.81m, and Mariya Lasitskene clearing 1.98m in the women's high jump.

The Diamond League circuit moves on to Paris on Saturday.

