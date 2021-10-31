Fraser-Pryce wants to keep going, eyes Paris 2024

After an outstanding season when she became the first Jamaican woman to run under 10.70 seconds in the 100m and ended as the third-fastest ever, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce had adjusted her plans for the future and she could go after a third Olympic Games 100m title at Paris 2024.

At the start of the season, Fraser-Pryce would not commit to going past 2022 when she hopes of successfully defend her 100m, but her success in 2021 could see her extending her career even further.

She told the UK-based SkySports that “ I'm at the peak of my career,” and while adding she was just taking things “a year at a time,” says Paris 2024 was possible.

“Before, I counted it (Paris 2024) out, but then after the season and just the progress, you kind of know there's more and you want to take it a year at a time, because I'm looking forward to defending my [world] title at 2022 in Oregon,” said Fraser-Pryce, who is part of a series on black athletes as the UK celebrated Black History Month in October.

“After that season, you look again and you're still feeling good then why not give it a shot? Paris 2024, I could definitely see it as a thing,” said Fraser-Pryce.

The Jamaican darling of sprint, who ran her personal best 10.60 seconds to win the 100m at the Athletissima, Stade Olympique de la Pontaise in Lausanne, Switzerland, upsetting repeat Olympic champion and compatriot Elaine Thompson-Herah, says she can run faster.

“I definitely think 10.50 (seconds) is possible.”

The 34-year-old, who was a relay alternate at the World Athletics World Championships in Osaka, Japan, a year before she burst on the global stage by winning her first of two Olympic Games 100m titles, said she was hoping to leave a legacy.

“It's so mind-blowing that I think I owe it to myself, I owe it to the next generation of women that will come after me and those that are still here, to push this to another level,” she told Sky Sports.

“I said to my husband and my coach, it's so strange because I've heard of people when they are about to retire they say they're feeling so much pain. And while you understand their journey, I'm looking at it like, I still feel good. And if I feel good, why not go for it?” Fraser-Pryce said.

She also spoke of the low in the season where she just failed to become the first women to win three 100m titles at the Olympics when she lost to Thompson-Herah in Tokyo, Japan, “Looking back at the 2021 season, it was mixed. I had a lot of highs and I had some lows, and you know I had the lows where I didn't want to have them,” she shared.

“At the Olympics I was in great shape, I was definitely hoping to run so much better and I knew I could, but it just shows how the 100m is so fast and there's no room for error,” the 'Mommy Rocket' noted.

Fraser-Pryce said Lausanne was a breakthrough for her.

“When I ran 10.60s in Lausanne [at the Diamond League meeting] I was stoked because I knew it was there and I'm glad that I left the season still hopeful and expectant that there's so much more to come.

“There are lows, but there are highs and I'm glad I got that high. Sometimes you can sit and get in a mood like 'is it ever going to happen?'. It happened and I'm grateful it did because I've been running for a while. But what keeps me going is the faith that I have that there's so much more to come and it's weird you can say that at this time in your career,” she ended.

— Paul Reid