Free entry to all U-19 World Cup matches

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced yesterday that there will be free entry to watch cricket's future stars in the Men's Cricket World Cup 2022 starting January 14.

Amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, CWI has stipulated that fans should visit www.u19cwc.com/tickets to get free tickets to allow organisers to control the number of spectators attending.

“While there will be free entry, fans must get their tickets prior to match day and adhere to the relevant protocols,” stressed Tournament Director Fawwaz Baksh.

“Regarding COVID-19, we will observe the national protocols when it comes to people attending large-scale events. If the Government and Ministry of Health officials say fans must be vaccinated, then so be it. If fans must have registered a negative test within a certain time period before the match, then so be it. We are working with all four host governments to ensure a safe environment.”

The news accompanied the marketing campaign launch for the global tournament, with the rallying tag line and jingle 'Be There' being rolled out across the host nations – Antigua and Barbuda, Guyana, St Kitts and Nevis, and Trinidad and Tobago – and globally via social media and other digital platforms.

Regional marketing manager for the tournament, Chalita Rose, urged West Indians to heed the clarion call to 'Be There' for the 16-team cricketing blockbuster, featuring 48 matches in 23 days.

He noted the key elements of the marketing campaign are designed to attract “the Caribbean public and the world to watch and support the future stars of cricket”.

Left-handed middle-order batsman Ackeem Auguste will lead the West Indies' 15-member squad for the upcoming tournament. All-rounder Giovonte Depeiza was named vice-captain.