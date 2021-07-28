Free-scoring Netherlands set up Olympic quarter-final with USA

TOKYO, Japan (AFP) — The Netherlands rounded off their high-scoring group-stage campaign with an 8-2 thrashing of China yesterday to set up a quarter-final clash with the United States in the Olympic women's football tournament.

Earlier, the USA again produced a below-par performance again in a 0-0 draw with Australia which was enough to see them finish second in Group G behind Sweden, who beat the world champions 3-0 in their opening game.

The Dutch only brought on star striker Vivianne Miedema in the 62nd minute in Yokohama, but she still scored twice to set a new record of eight goals in a women's Olympics event.

Barcelona midfielder Lieke Martens also netted a double, as did Lineth Beerensteyn, while Shanice van der Sanden and Victoria Pevlova got on the scoresheet as well.

European champions the Netherlands finished top of Group F having scored 21 goals, after a 10-3 thrashing of Zambia and 3-3 draw with runners-up Brazil, who beat the Zambians 1-0 yesterday.

The Dutch will pose a serious threat to the Americans' gold medal hopes in the last eight.

Team USA knew defeat by Australia could have put them in danger of a shock exit, but played out a dull encounter in Kashima.

The loss to Sweden ended the Americans' 44-match unbeaten run and they struggled to create chances again — the closest they came to a winner when Alex Morgan's header was ruled out by a tight offside call.

The other game in the group saw Sweden make it three wins from three by seeing off pointless New Zealand 2-0.

Anna Anvegard and Madelen Janogy scored the goals as the Scandinavians booked a quarter-final clash with Japan.

The hosts, the 2011 World Cup winners, edged through as one of the best two third-placed teams after a tense 1-0 win over Chile.

Half-time substitute Mina Tanaka netted the winner with 13 minutes remaining.

Britain, bidding for a first women's Olympic football medal, finished top of Group E thanks to Canadian Nichelle Prince's 85th-minute own goal in a 1-1 draw.

Canada had looked set for a last-eight tie against Australia after Adriana Leon's opener, but instead will face Brazil, with the Britons taking on the Aussies.

The quarter-finals will all be played on Saturday.

Yesterday’s women’s

football results

Group E

Canada 1, Britain 1

Chile 0, Japan 1

Group F

Brazil 1, Zambia 0

Netherlands 8, China 2

Group G

New Zealand 0, Sweden 2

United States 0, Australia 0