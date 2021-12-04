Friends of Porus honours Olympian Natoya Goule-Toppin

MANDEVILLE, Manchester — The Friends of Porus Association recently honoured double Olympian Natoya Goule-Toppin with their Person of the Year Award for 2021 at a ceremony held in New York.

Goule-Toppin, a 30-year-old middle-distance runner who competed in the final of the women's 800 metres at the Tokyo Olympic Games in August, is from Top Coffee Grove, close to Bellefield in Manchester.

A news release said she was recognised for her involvement in philanthropic efforts, such as the End Period Poverty Campaign in partnership with the Always brand, during the ceremony held at the IGBO Center in New York City.

George Tulloch, president of the Friends of Porus Association, said Goule-Toppin was truly deserving of the award for her contribution through sports and community involvement.

“The Friends of Porus Association proudly presents this award to Mrs Natoya Goule-Toppin for her outstanding track and field contributions while representing Jamaica in the individual 800m and the 1500m, as well as the 4x400m relays, and for her dedication to the young women and girls of our community through her philanthropy efforts,” he said.

“She continuously makes our community proud not just with her many wins, medals, and accolades, but with her great deportment of sportsmanship. Her unwavering drive and tenacity is to be admired and emulated. She is indeed a true champion,” he said.

The Friends of Porus Association is a charity organisation incorporated in the state of New York for the past 25 years.

Its membership comprises current and former residents of the town of Porus in Manchester, Jamaica, and it is geared towards charitable assistance for Porus citizens, financial support for schools, education, and training for the young people.