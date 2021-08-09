From taxi driver to taekwondo and now Tokyo gold for British boxer

From taxi driver to taekwondo and now Tokyo gold for British boxerMonday, August 09, 2021
|
TOKYO, Japan (AFP) — Lauren Price has represented Wales in football, played handball at the youth international level and is also a former world champion at kick-boxing.
Oh, and she also does taekwondo and once had a stint as a taxi driver.
But the sporting all-rounder topped all that yesterday at the Tokyo Olympics when she defeated China's Li Qian on unanimous points for middleweight gold.
The 27-year-old Briton, who was already a boxing world and European champion, reflected on her unlikely journey to Olympic glory.
“I was playing (football) for Wales, and I was so busy at the time because I was kick-boxing, playing football, I was on the taekwondo team as well for six months.
“I thought if boxing didn't work out for me, I could always go back to playing football.
“But there was just something about it, being in that ring on my own. I just loved the feeling.”
Price said it will only be boxing from now on— and definitely no more driving taxis.
“Those days are well gone now,” she laughed of being a cabbie in the past.
“Boxing's the one for me and I am going to stick to boxing. This tops everything I've done.”
Price was emotional in the aftermath, thinking about her late grandfather, and dedicated gold to her grandparents.
“He was a massive part of my life and if it wasn't for him or my nan, then I wouldn't have achieved anything,” she said.
“I can't thank them enough. They've always encouraged me, they've spent thousands of pounds on me over the years to send me away to tournaments and stuff like that.
“This is for them.”
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy