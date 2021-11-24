Frome, Garvey Maceo continue good start in daCosta Cup

TUCKER, St James — Former champions Garvey Maceo High and Frome Technical High maintained their prefect win records after scoring big wins in yesterday's round of games in the Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association daCosta Cup football competition.

Garvey Maceo High ran their record to four wins blanking Central High 3-0 to stay atop Zone F while Frome Technical High won their third game, beating Green Island High 4-0 at Wespow Park and moved to the top of Zone B.

Godfrey Stewart High won their first game of the season, upsetting Rusea's High 1-0, while there were also wins for Christiana High and Manchester High in Zone D.

Another 12 games will be played today with William Knibb Memorial looking for their fourth win in Zone A, while St Elizabeth Technical High School (STETHS) and Lacovia High will both seek to rebound from losses last weekend.

Gregory Cousins and Cleo Clarke were among the scorers for Garvey Maceo as they extended their winning start in Zone F, rushing to 12 points.

Vere Technical slipped into second place on seven points after edging Foga Road 2-1 for back-to-back wins.

Dujon Brown scored twice in the first half for Frome Technical as they romped to a 4-0 win and took their record to three wins and moved from third place to the top of Zone B on nine points.

Javel Clarke and Kemar Beckford, who came off the bench in the second half, also scored for Frome Technical.

Petersfield High had their two-game winning run snapped as they were held 0-0 by Green Pond High as Oraine Kerr's second half goal gave Godfrey Stewart a 1-0 win over Rusea's High.

Yesterday's results

Zone B

Frome Tech 4, Green Island 0

Green Pond 0, Petersfield-Llandilo 0

Godfrey Stewart High 1, Rusea's High 0

Zone D

Alston High 0, Bellefield High 7

Belair High 0, Manchester High 2

Christiana High 2, Holmwood Technical 1

Zone F

Central High 0, Garvey Maceo 3

Vere Technical 2, Foga Road High 1

Zone H

McGrath High 4, York Castle 1

Charlemont High 5 St Mary High 2

Games today

Zone A

Irwin High vs Maldon @ Irwin @ 1:15 pm

St James High vs William Knibb @ Irwin @ 3:30 pm

Cornwall College vs Holland High @ William Knibb @ 3:30 pm

Herbert Morrison vs Spot Valley @ William Knibb @ 1:15 pm

Zone C

B B Coke vs Maggotty @ STETHS @ 1:15 pm

STETHS vs Lacovia @ STETHS @ 3:30 pm

Zone E

Lennon High vs Claude McKay High @ Turners Field @ 1:15 pm

Clarendon College vs Denbigh @ Turners Field @ 3:30 pm

Edwin Allen High vs Glenmuir @ Glenmuir @ 3:30 pm

Zone G

St Thomas Technical vs Happy Grove @ York Oval @ 1:15 pm

Paul Bogle High vs Port Antonio @ York Oval @ 3:30 pm

Zone H

Browns Town vs Dinthill @ Drax Hall @ 3:00 pm