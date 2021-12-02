Frome, Vere, Manning's, Happy Grove advance to daCosta Cup quarters

GREEN POND, St James — Former champions Frome Technical and Vere Technical, as well as Manning's School and Happy Grove High, booked their spots in the quarter-finals of the Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association/Digicel daCosta Cup football competition after scoring wins yesterday.

The qualification of this quartet brings to six the number of schools that have qualified for the second round that starts next week, joining two other former winners — Garvey Maceo and Dinthill Technical.

Garvey Maceo High, meanwhile, extended their winning run to six games after a 4-0 beating of Foga Road High in their Zone F game played at Garvey Maceo.

Gregory Cousins led the way with a hat-trick to take his tally to nine for the season, taking over the lead from William Knibb's Mark Lewis, while Derwin Dyer scored the other goal.

Nine-time winners Vere Technical grabbed the other qualifying spot from Zone G after a 1-0 win over Old Harbour High, improving to 13 points.

Manning's School and Frome Technical High have taken both spots from Zone B after big wins over Green Pond High and Petersfield High, respectively.

At Green Pond in St James, Jahmaro Hall scored two second-half goals to lead Manning's to a 4-0 win over Green Pond and saw them improve to 13 points with a game in hand.

Akeem Kangol, Fabion Forbes, Javel Clarke, and Tyrone Lindsay scored for Frome Technical to beat Petersfield High 4-1 and rebound from their loss to Rusea's High last week. They are on 12 points.

Happy Grove booked their spot from Zone G after a come-from-behind 4-1 win over Port Antonio High, thanks to braces from Alex Afflick and Tevonne Miller after Ashanti Higgins had given Port Antonio High the lead quarter of an hour in.

Zone C is set for an exciting finish after close wins by Lacovia High over Munro College, snapping a four-game win streak, and St Elizabeth Technical High School (STETHS) over B B Coke, both games at the St Elizabeth Technical Sports Complex.

STETHS took over the lead with a 3-2 victory and are on 13 points, one more than Munro College, while Lacovia High are on 10 points with their 2-1 win, beating Munro twice this season.

In Zone H, Okeil Evans scored late in the second half to lead 10-man Brown's Town to a 1-0 win over York Castle.

Yesterday's results

Zone A

Irwin High 3, Spot Valley High 0

St James High 4, Maldon High 0

Zone B

Green Island 2, Rusea's High 2

Green Pond High 0, Manning's School 4

Frome Tech 4, Petersfield High 1

Zone C

Munro College 1, Lacovia High 2

STETHS 3, B B Coke 2

Zone D

Alston High 0, Holmwood 7

DeCarteret College 0, Christiana High 2

Manchester High 3, Bellefield High 1

Zone F

Garvey Maceo 4, Foga Road 0

Vere Tech 1, Old Harbour High 0

Zone G

St Thomas Tech 2, Seaforth High 2

Happy Grove High 4, Port Antonio High 1

Zone H

St Mary High 0, Dinthill Tech 2

Brown's Town High 1, York Castle High 0

Ocho Rios 2, McGrath High 3