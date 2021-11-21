Fulham crush Barnsley to take Championship top spot

LONDON, United Kingdom (AFP) — Fulham moved to the top of the Championship with a 4-1 rout of Barnsley yesterday as the promotion chasers made it seven-successive victories.

Serbia striker Aleksandar Mitrovic bagged the opener just days after his dramatic winner against Portugal sent his country to next year's World Cup.

Mitrovic also set up the second for Fabio Carvalho before Neeskens Kebano increased Fulham's advantage midway through the second half.

Barnsley's Victor Adeboyejo got one back, but Fulham's Harry Wilson sealed the points late on as Fulham moved one point above second-placed Bournemouth, who play Derby on Sunday.

Ten-man West Brom crashed to their fourth-straight away defeat in a 1-0 loss at Huddersfield.

Danel Sinani's sixth-minute strike proved enough for the home side, while the Baggies had Jake Livermore sent off midway through the second half for a high tackle.

Matt Crooks headed an early opener but Chris Wilder failed to earn a win in his first match in charge of Middlesbrough, who were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Millwall.

The Lions levelled through Sol Bamba's own goal in the 27th minute as Middlesbrough were forced to endure their fourth-straight game without a win.

Steve Morison had better luck in his first game since being confirmed as Cardiff's new permanent boss as the Bluebirds came from behind to win 2-1 at Preston.

Sean Maguire put the hosts in front after just two minutes, but Mark McGuinness headed an equaliser at the start of the second half before James Collins nodded home a 66th-minute winner.

Goals from Mario Vrancic and Tyrese Campbell saw Stoke boost their play-off push with a 2-0 win over Peterborough.

That result helped Hull bounce out of the bottom three in place of Peterborough as the Tigers won 2-0 against 10-man Birmingham.

Bristol City and Blackburn drew 1-1, while Reading and Nottingham Forest shared the points with a 1-1 draw.

Sheffield United were held to a 0-0 draw by Coventry, and Swansea had to settle for a 1-1 draw against Blackpool.