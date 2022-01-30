Fulham held by Blackpool after fan taken ill

LONDON, United Kingdom (AFP) —Aleksandar Mitrovic scored his 28th goal of the season before the English Championship leaders were held to a 1-1 draw by Blackpool on Saturday.

Mitrovic scored from close range as Fulham dominated early on at Craven Cottage, with Harry Wilson and Fabio Carvalho both coming close to adding a second goal.

The game was halted for over 40 minutes in the first half, while a supporter received medical treatment.

Fulham, aiming for a fifth successive league win, were then pegged back in the 57th minute when CJ Hamilton pounced on Tosin Adarabioyo's mistake to set up Josh Bowler for a tap-in after both teams had hit the woodwork.

“It was a disappointing result,” said Fulham Manager Marco Silva. “We scored a really good goal and had great chances to score the second.”

Referring to the delay caused by the supporter's illness, he added: “Then unfortunately we had the break and it was a really serious situation, so all our thoughts are with our friend.

“We were too slow in the second half.”

Blackburn remained second in the table following a goalless draw away to Luton.

The hosts came closest to scoring when Cameron Jerome struck the post in the 40th minute.

“It wasn't a beauty contest, it was about digging in today and not making the mistakes that would cost you a 1-0 defeat,” said Rovers Manager Tony Mowbray.

Blackburn are now just one point clear of third-placed Bournemouth, having played a game more, after the Cherries won 1-0 away to basement club Barnsley, thanks to Philip Billing's header.

“Overall a big result for us, that was key,” said Bournemouth Manager Scott Parker.

Elsewhere, Millwall beat promotion-chasing West Brom 2-0. It was the Lions' first victory of 2022, but the result added to the pressure on opposing boss Valerien Ismael, whose side have won just one of their last seven matches.

Mason Bennett and Benik Afobe's second-half goals sealed victory, with former England striker Andy Carroll making a losing debut for West Brom.

“It is, for us, very, very painful,” said Ismael, who watched angry Baggies fans throw a flare onto the pitch late in the game.

“I didn't perform like I expected. I know myself, I am my biggest critic.”

Scotland striker Lyndon Dykes scored twice as Queens Park Rangers (QPR) overwhelmed Reading 4-0.

The forward was on target with two first-half headers before teammate Luke Amos's shot made it 3-0.

Jimmy Dunne nodded in after the interval as QPR maintained their promotion push while inflicting Reading's fifth straight league defeat.

In Saturday's late kick-off Sheffield United moved into the top half of the table with a 2-0 win at Peterborough thanks to Billy Sharp's 54th-minute opener and an own goal from substitute Callum Morton.