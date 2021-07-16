Full hundred!

ORLANDO, USA — Cory Burke will be the first to tell you that he is not 100 per cent fit, but equally, he is quick to point out he gives 100 per cent every time he takes the field for club or country.

The Philadelphia Union striker was a second-half sub for the Reggae Boyz in their 2-0 win over Suriname at Exploria Stadium on Monday, and he instantly got into the thick of things making incisive runs playing in a wide left-side position.

Burke replaced Ostersund's Blair Turgott in the 71st minute.

“My mindset is always when I get on to field, I am going to go out there and put in the work whether or not I am playing in my regular position or not. The coach asked me to play wide and I went out there and put in the work,” the former Bethlehem Steel regular told the Jamaica Observer.

“As a striker, I am going to try my best to help the team in every possible way, and not only scoring goals, but also on the defensive side of play, to ensure that we grind out a win in each game,” Burke added.

The 29-year-old says he shares the desire of teammates to go one better than their previous best and lift the Gold Cup crown. A task, he concedes, will not be an easy one.

“It's going to take maximum effort from every player, and for me, I am here to help the team to the best I can,” he noted.

As the Boyz look to take on Guadeloupe in their second Group C game today, he warned against complacency.

“We just have to stay focused and stick to the task and realise that this game is not going to be easy. We might think it is going to be easy and that is the moment when things might slip. We have to just go into the game knowing that we are here to perform and take the three points,” Burke said.

With Jamaica having made the finals of the biennial tournament in the 2015 and 2017, there is a rising air of confidence that the 2021 edition is for Jamaica to claim.

“We have come close quite a few times, so I think this year should be the time for us to cross that line and win the Gold Cup.

“As you can see, we have a good group of players here, and we have a strong bench as well, so I think this is the year we could go for it,” he argued.

Burke, who went a short loan spell to Austrian club St Polten while he was on furlough from ownership outfit Philadelphia Union, thinks Jamaica have a formidable strike force.

“They refer to us [Shamar Nicholson and me] as the twin towers, plus Andre Gray, who is a good striker as well, so we have a strong strike force, so whenever anyone's name is called to go out there, we can put in the work and get the job done,” he noted.

Burke admitted that while he is in good match-readiness, there is still “work to do” in getting him to his optimum.

“I wouldn't say I am 100 per cent fit as I still have work to do… it's much better now having done pre-season with my club. But now I am here and still putting in the work, but I am not quite where I want to be,” he stated.

Burke says he is happy to be back at his Major League outfit after a spell away when he had to address “a personal issue” back in 2019. During that time, he spent a season at Portmore United, the many-time Jamaican Premier League champions.

“The Union is where my heart is, and they never turned their back on me in those difficult moments when I couldn't be with the guys. And now that I am back, I think I owe them a bit, so it's my opportunity to go out there and do what I do best and help the team in trying to win titles.

“Last year we won the Supporters Shield, but this year we want to achieve more for the people of Philadelphia and the club itself,” Burke noted.

He said having Boyz teammates, goal-keeping Captain Andre Blake and defender Alvas Powell, at Philadelphia is a boost to his confidence.

“Andre is a guy that I look up to; back in our school days we used to play against each other, and now we are teammates for club and country. It is much easier knowing we have guys like Andre Blake and Alvas Powell behind us and me up top.

“We are always motivating each other as we want the best for each other, so whenever we play, I know that Andre is going to keep a clean sheet, or Alvas is going to make a tackle to prevent a goal, or I am going to score to give the team the win,” Burke concluded.

