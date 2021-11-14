Full speed ahead

Despite failing to land the historic podium finish at the recently concluded FIA Karting World Championships, Jamaica's sensation Alex Powell took heart and lessons from his performance as he looks ahead to the 2022 season with much gusto.

Though he still has a few more races to contest before officially bringing the curtains down on the 2021 season, Powell has already shifted focus on the new challenges to come when he sheds his junior status and steps up to the more competitive OK category.

In fact, so determined is the 14-year-old to get things right that he is aiming to rub shoulders with his more experienced counterparts to get acclimated to the new category ahead of what is expected to be another busy season.

“I am very much aware of how tough it's going to be. It is a completely different level of competition, the style of driving is different and the drivers are more experienced, so it will take a lot of work and focus but I am looking forward to the new challenge,” Powell told the Jamaica Observer from his base in Italy.

“I think the first three to four months are going to be a big learning experience because they drive aggressively. They have respect but you will have to earn that, you can't just move up there and think you are all that. You need to earn your respects and to do that it takes time,” he added.

The American-born driver's move up the ladder will also see him managing a bigger engine and possibly a different Kart Republic chassis which will be tested after the Winter Cup and WSK Final Cup, both in Italy, followed by a race in Las Vegas to close the season.

Reflecting on the World Championship performance in wet conditions in Spain, Powell believed he deserved more than a sixth-place finish.

However, he was accepting of the fact that the racing gods were not in his favour on this occasion.

Powell, who started the biggest race of the year in eighth position, ran into traffic problems which pushed him further down the track before a late rally got him into his final position.

“I was of the understanding that we were starting the final from ninth position which would have placed me on the inside but 10 minutes before the start I was told I was starting from eighth, which puts me outside.

“The outside poses a challenge for drivers when it rains and so that basically ruined my chances of winning because all the other drivers slid into me and so I went down to 18th but did well enough to finish the race in sixth,” Powell explained.

“Interestingly, the guy that started the race ninth won the race, so it is a bit frustrating from that aspect but good because I made up a lot of ground...12 positions in 16 laps. I honestly think we missed out on an opportunity to podium but we can't do anything about it,” he added.

Still, the young sensation, who signed with Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport junior team two years ago, felt he made significant strides, as he overcame the hurdle of producing his best on a wet track.

“I'm happy with the improvements that we made along the way, driving on a wet track was never my strongest suit, but by making up so much ground after falling behind shows that I have what it takes to be very competitive in any condition. So its now on to the next category,” he said.

“It would have been nice to finish off my junior season on a better note which I think was possible, but we were just a bit unlucky,” added Powell, who is cousin to former 100m record holder Asafa Powell.

Dubbed the “Jamaican Rocket” of karting, Powell secured a series of positive results this season.

He placed third in the WSK Super Master Series, second in the WSK European championship by a mere three points and literally lost the FIA European Championship on the last lap after a rival driver clipped his bumper.

“I think I deserved more this year than what I got because we did put in a lot of hard work and we are always up there but again we couldn't land the crucial blow at the end. I think that's something to aspire towards, so there are a lot of positives to take forward and a lot more to learn in the new category,” Powell said.

“I believe I have improved a lot, I was always the top person from my team, nine out of 10 times, I always finished ahead of teammates. I think that's a positive also having my teammates pushing me which is always good. So its just about now all the stars aligning for next year to be a better year for me,” he ended.