Fully vaccinated Guyanese to watch T20 series

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) — Fully vaccinated fans will be allowed to watch the three Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) between West Indies and Pakistan starting here today at Guyana National Stadium.

The move comes following collaboration between the Guyana Government, Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) and Cricket West Indies.

However, spectators will need to wear face masks in order to enter the venue and will need to keep them in place throughout the game, while also remaining socially distanced at all times.

“As we make a welcome return to Guyana there is great anticipation and expectation as our passionate, loyal supporters will get a chance to see the West Indies in action,” said CWI chief executive Johnny Grave.

“This is great news for our fans who we know will be eager to attend the three… T20Is at the national stadium at Providence.

“In the build-up to the matches, we have worked with our colleagues at the GCB and the Government to make sure all the necessary protocols are in place and all requirements are met to ensure the safety of players and officials as well as the spectators to the venue.

“Our T20 team has been in superb form, and we hope to see them continuing in this vein and give the people of Guyana and the whole of the West Indies plenty to shout about.”

Fans should have received their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine two weeks prior to the date of the match they plan to attend, and will be required to provide documentation of their vaccination in order to be allowed entry.

As of Thursday, Guyana had recorded 22,372 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, and currently has 863 active cases.

An estimated 134,000 second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have already been administered.

Today's game bowls off at 11:00 am, with the third T20 International scheduled for tomorrow and the final game of the four-match series set for Tuesday.

Rain forced the abandonment of the opening T20I at Kensington Oval last Wednesday.

There were no fans allowed at that fixture in Barbados nor the preceding three-match One-Day International series at the same venue.

Recently, Grenada welcomed fully vaccinated fans for the T20 series against South Africa while St Lucia also engaged a similar experiment for the T20 series against Australia.