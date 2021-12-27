Massive win!

Two-time champion Anthony Nunes got a well-needed boost in his bid for a third-straight trainers' title with a dazzling four-timer, including top three-year-old Further and Beyond, in the $4-million Ian Levy Cup feature at Caymanas Park on Sunday.

Further and Beyond won the Open Allowance/Graded Stakes contest over eight-and-a-half furlongs (1,700 metres) in a new Stakes record 1:43.2 minutes to complete a spanking three-timer for jockey Robert Halledeen on the day.

The delightful performance by the classy three-year-old colt ( Blue Pepsi Lodge - Rumble) could have all but sealed the championship for Nunes as he regained the lead by just over $1.2 million ahead of rival Jason DaCosta in the heated duel which will climax on today's 11-race card.

DaCosta, who started Sunday over $700,000 ahead, had two winners in Thegoodlife, ridden by Phillip Parchment in the seventh event, and She's My Destiny, partnered with Javaniel Patterson in the ninth.

After just failing to catch Eroy over seven-and-a-half furlongs on November 27, Further and Beyond, who has established himself as a strong contender for the coveted Horse-of-the-Year honours, was always expected to make light work of the competition on this occasion and the cool, calm, and collected Halledeen ensured he executed efficiently.

Halledeen got Further and Beyond away from the number one post position in a very relaxed manner, settling well in fourth position as stablemate Sparkle Diamond (Tevin Foster) took over proceedings from King Arthur (Phillip Parchment) in the early exchanges.

The American-bred Sparkle Diamond dictated terms all the way into the stretch run before Further and Beyond pounced after blowing by King Arthur rounding the final bend. Thereafter, it was just a matter of how far as the far-striding colt drew off for a seven-length win ahead of the late-closing Calculus (Shane Ellis) and Crimson (Linton Steadman), with King Arthur fading into fourth place.

Further and Beyond's final time, achieved behind splits of 23.3, 46.1, 1:11.2, and 1:36.1, was just outside the long-standing track record of 1:42.1 minutes held by the imported Smile 'N' Leave since 1997.

Nunes' other winners were General Mubaraak (Carlos Blake) in the first, Generational, and Curlin's Affair, both ridden by Halledeen in the sixth and eighth events, respectively.

Meanwhile, uncertainty surrounds the fitness of champion jockey-designate Anthony Thomas for today's schedule, after he fell from Sheboom in the sixth event and was unable to take the saddle on his remaining rides for the day.

Patterson, who replaced him aboard She's My Destiny, capitalised on the opportunity with an impressive gate-to-wire performance to complete a double. He had earlier won aboard Doctor Grey, which completed a double for trainer Joseph Thomas, who had earlier won with Key Witness (Raddesh Roman).