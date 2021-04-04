Further and Beyond to be crowned the 'Prince'

The preparation by native-bred three year olds ahead of the upcoming Classic races continues on Thursday, April 8 with the running of the Prince Consort Stakes over seven furlongs (1,400m).

Nine colts and geldings are entered in this Grade 2 contest including champion two-year-old of last year and the winter book favourite for the Classic races, Further and Beyond.

The Supreme Racing Guide offers its take on the starters in the 2021 Prince Consort Stakes.

1. MONEYMAN: (3 gr c by Bern Identity – Silver Shadows) – Finished sixth in the Sir Howard Stakes behind Calculus over six furlongs on March 14. Facing tougher rivals here including Calculus, who beat him in the Sir Howard, and Further and Beyond, Moneyman will have to come up with a command performance to with this one.

2. BERN NOTICE: (3 ch c by Bern Identity – Blufield) – The distance if anything might be too short for Bern Notice. Will not add to his one win from six starts on Thursday.

3. T BRADY: (3 b c by Silent Valor – Burning Clearance) – Won well over this distance on March 20 in a time of 1:29.3. However, against these rivals, T Brady, even with quick progress, cannot be recommended.

4. DADDY JONES: (3 gr c by American Dance – Mete-Orite) – This half-brother of Mahogany has taken his time to get going. Daddy Jones, a big strapping colt, was victorious at eight furlongs on March 13, running green and off a straight line. Daddy Jones is coming on and might play a part in the 2000 Guineas and beyond but for now he has to wait against more experienced peers. One to watch out for in the months to come. Note the use of first-time Lasix.

5. FURTHER AND BEYOND: (3 ch c by Blue Pepsi Lodge – Rumble) – Champion two-year-old of last year who makes his well-anticipated seasonal debut in the Prince Consort. The talented colt was the winner of the Jamaica Two-Year-Old Stakes at a mile and the Pick-3 Super Challenge Trophy over seven furlongs last season. Further and Beyond has been timely prepared to make his entry in this race and will therefore enter into battle fit and ready to go. The slate of rivals except for Calculus are all at the non-winners of two level, which should make life that much easier for Further and Beyond. The two-year-old champion is the firm choice to add the Prince Consort Stakes to his trophy cabinet.

6. BILLY WHIZZ: (3 ch g by Northern Giant – Khadiliah) – Finished third in the Sir Howard Stakes behind Calculus on March 14. With the talented Further and Beyond and Calculus present, Billy Whizz's best hope is for a minor placing.

7. JOHNCROWJEFF: (3 b c by Natural Selection – Sweetyourock) – Finished eighth in the Sir Howard Stakes on March 14. As a result, Johncrowjeff's chances of winning here are slim if not non-existent.

8. CURLIN'S AFFAIR: (3 ch c by Perfect Curlin – Nuclear Affair) – Well-bred colt who was a winner on debut over six furlongs on March 7. Curlin's Affair won by a length in a time of 1:15.4 ahead of T Brady. Curlin's Affair's lack of experience against these might hinder him but he has been going well at exercise and might surprise without winning.

9. CALCULUS: (3 b c by Sensational Slam – Trinket Box) – After ending fifth behind stablemate Further and Beyond in the Jamaica Two-Year-Old Stakes on December 27 of last year, Calculus returned on March 14 and ran down rivals to win the Sir Howard Stakes travelling six furlongs. Calculus emerged from seventh place at the top of the lane to beat Regnant by half-a-length in a time of 1:14.1. Though the time was not impressive, the track was slow and how Calculus won gave an indication of a horse on the improvement and should enjoy a distance of ground. Calculus renews rivalry with Further and Beyond and again should play second fiddle to his stable companion.