Further and Beyond to make amends in Jamaica St Leger

All eyes will be fixed on Miniature Man and She's A Wonder as they look all set to continue the journey towards Triple Crown glory when they line up in the 95th running of the $4.5-million Jamaica St Leger, sponsored by Betmakers, at Caymanas Park today.

Without a doubt, both Miniature Man, from the barn of Jason DaCosta, and the Ian Parsard-conditioned She's A Wonder are presently the leading native-bred three year olds in their respective category and both will be meeting for the first time.

So far this season, the vastly-improved chestnut gelding Miniature Man has racked up three-consecutive victories from six starts including an impressive win in the Jamaica 2000 Guineas over mile on June 5, while She's A Wonder, who was a seven-and-a-quarter-length winner in the Jamaica 1000 Guineas, is unbeaten in four starts.

However, for either Miniature Man or She's A Wonder to get the opportunity to be crown Triple Crown champion, they will have to get the better of the talented Further and Beyond from the stables of Anthony Nunes.

The Jamaica St Leger, a native-bred three-year-old Futurity event, is the second jewel in the Triple Crown series of races and will run over 10 furlongs (2,000m). The race is positioned as the ninth and final event on the card with a post time of 5:30 pm. First race is at 12:45 pm.

Further and Beyond, the champion two-year-old from last season, got his unbeaten run this season cut when finishing third in the 2000 Guineas by three-and-a-quarter lengths. Further and Beyond broke last in the 2000 Guineas, then got pinned down on the inside rails down the backstretch, and by the time he got going, both Miniature Man and Nuclear Noon were long gone.

There is no question that Further and Beyond is going to get this trip of 10 furlongs and based on the nature of the race, this talented, far-striding colt is going to mount a much better challenge this time around. Further and Beyond is expected to be close to the pace before moving into contention rounding the half-mile turn. Once he gets a clear path in deep stretch, it should be smooth sailing for Further and Beyond in the Jamaica St Leger. The bustling Dane Nelson remains in the saddle.

Miniature Man has made significant improvement since the start of this year. Following his recent 2000 Guineas victory, he has trained on well, and based on how he runs his races, will be suited by the two turns of this Classic. Look for Miniature Man to settle in mid-pack down the backstretch before making his signature (burst) move with three to four furlongs left in the contest. Dick Cardenas is once again in the irons.

She's A Wonder has been working well coming into this race and will just about get the distance of the St Leger. Whether she can beat her male counterparts is left to be seen. She's A Wonder will more than likely set the early fractions and hopefully will be judiciously guided down the backstretch by her young rider. Thereafter, She's A Wonder will gradually extend her lead and it will be left up to the rest to catch her. Apprentice Reyan Lewis is in the saddle. Of special note, She's A Wonder races with the blinkers off.

Of the rest in the 12-horse field, Bern Notice, Calculus and Nuclear Noon are expected to be a part of the outcome of this race.

Nuclear Noon, stablemate of Further and Beyond, ran very well on last in the 2000 Guineas, battling with Miniature Man from three furlongs out only to be outdone by one and a quarter lengths. If Nuclear Noon returns in the same spirit, expect him to fight it out where it matters most. If ever there was a rake, Nuclear Noon was drawn in the same post-position 12 for the 2000 Guineas.

Bern Notice was in the 2000 Guineas (June 5) and chances are he will earn again but not the first-place amount. Interestingly, Bern Notice is the only horse in this year's St Leger to run over two turns (nine furlongs and 25 yards) before and as such is sure to enjoy the longer distance.

Calculus disappointed in the 2000 Guineas when finishing in seventh place. He now takes training orders from Gary Subratie, and is another runner who is going to love this distance but is not expected to trouble the principals. Calculus races with the figure-8 on.

Also on top is the running of the $1.15-million King's Plate, an Open Allowance event for three-year-old and upwards going seven furlongs (1,400m). Horse of the Year Nipster, trained by Nunes, is expected to lead home rivals here. Robert Halledeen will ride. Hover Craft to be ridden by Nelson, looks his main threat to pull off the win if the favourite doesn't fire.

Ones to watch:



Race 1) Anaso/Cartel/Lala Diva

Race 2) No Identity/Gambler/Qurandetro

Race 3) Stallwalkin’girl/SanSiro/Killer Bee

Race 4) Diamond In The Sky/Cataba/Chiney Music

Race 5) Treasure Train/Poker Star/Samora

Race 6) Task Force/Chitu Prince/K D Rocket

Race 7) Miss Cookie/Ashley Glory/Star Boy Flyer

Race 8) Nipster/Hover Craft/King Arthur

Race 9) Further and Beyond/Miniature Man/She’s A Wonder