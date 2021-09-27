Further and Beyond gets nod against Overnight Allowance company

Further and Beyond , the Anthony Nunes-conditioned three-year-old chestnut colt, steps out of his age group for the first time in his 10-race career to face older horses in a stern Overnight Allowance event at Caymanas Park today.

Further and Beyond has never been out of the frame, winning five times, finishing second on two occasions and third three times with lifetime earnings $9,289,750.

The Blue Pepsi Loge – Rumbe offspring is to be pitted against seasoned campaigners such as Roy Rogers, Uncle Frank and Excessive Force. While there is no doubt that Further and Beyond is still at a stage of rapid development, he will have to put every “foot” right here if he is to be unsaddled in the winners' enclosure.

The three-year-old event over seven and a half furlongs (1,500m) is positioned as the eighth event on the 11-race card with a post time 3:30 pm. First race is at 11:15 am.

Further and Beyond, the champion two-year-old from last season, ran well in defeat in the recent Jamaica Derby where he came home in third place behind Calculus and Billy Whizz over 12 furlongs (2,400m). Further and Beyond has been working well at exercise and should find these runners more than manageable and so is expected to lead home rivals.

Roy Rogers is always a dangerous opponent at this level. He tried to steal the march on last but was outstayed by Money Monster going nine furlongs and 25 yards on September 15. Roy Rogers will relish the reduction in journey here but will have to dig deep if he is to beat Further and Beyond here.

Uncle Frank is without a victory this season from 10 starts but has been campaigning fairly well at this level. In his last two efforts he came home in fourth place on both occasions and so he should not be left out of calculations.

Excessive Force looks a dangerous foe. This consistent sort has raced eight times this season holding two wins, three seconds and two thirds. Excessive Force runs well when fresh and from this convenient mark, could chase home the favourite, especially if he does not blow the turn.

Of the rest in the nine-horse field, Fearless Champion should play his part. In his first race at this level on September 15 going nine furlongs and 25 yards (1,820m), Fearless Champion finished in ninth place by 18 ¾ lengths behind Money Monster. Given the reduced in distance, Fearless Champion is expected to run a better race.

Also on tap is the RonRon Trophy feature, a three-year-old and upward Restricted Stakes event going six furlongs.

Three-year-old American-bred bay filly Lure of Lucy looks a cut above the field and should easily brush aside rivals for another win on the trot. Stablemates Hoist the Mast and Nuclear Noon should be in the running for the exacta spot.

Ones to watch:

Race 1) Avenging Angel/Morse Code/Hijo Primero

Race 2) Berry Boy/Kiah/Mamasharondarling

Race 3) Buckaluck/Super Amia/Smokey Topaz

Race 4) Mr Universe/Princess Emanuelle/Anaso

Race 5) Markofaprince/It's A Rap/Superbolt

Race 6) Radical/Union Four/Estalita

Race 7) Chitu Prince/Lava Boy/Alexa's Dream

Race 8) Further and Beyond/Excessive Force/Roy Rogers

Race 9) Bern Notice/Sir John/Fake

Race 10) Lure of Lucy/Hoist the Mast/Nuclear Noon

Race 11) Honeybunch/Beautiful Bran/Paraiso