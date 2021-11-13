Further and Beyond to prove tough nut to crack in Jamaica Cup

The best three year olds Further and Beyond, Billy Whizz and Calculus lock horns with top older horses Crimson, King Arthur, and Oneofakind in what should be a classic showdown not only among the equine talent but also the leading stables in the inaugural staging of the $6-million Jamaica Cup going 9 ½ furlongs (1,900m) at Caymanas Park today.

Further and Beyond and Oneofakind are trained by two-time defending champion Anthony “Baba” Nunes, while current leading trainer Jason DaCosta trains Billy Whizz and King Arthur and third-placed Gary Subratie saddles Calculus and Crimson.

DaCosta also has the ageing warrior Hover Craft in the line-up and Subratie has Supreme Soul up his sleeves also in the Open Allowance/Graded Stakes event which could be the deciding factor in the outcome of the trainer's race.

If either DaCosta or Nunes is victorious in the Jamaica Cup then that person will be in pole position to win the 2021 trainer's championship, and if Subratie wins he would make things even more interesting for race-goers.

DaCosta leads with $45,027,105 ahead of Nunes on $44,941,460 and Subratie on $40,822,485.

The three-year-old and upward event is positioned as the 10th and final event on the programme with a post time of 4:55 pm. First race is at 11:40 am.

Further and Beyond has developed the status of being the ultimate three-year-old warrior. He finished second behind Calculus in the seven-furlong (1,400m) Gold Cup on October 23. That day, the jockey aboard Further and Beyond, Christopher Mamdeen, lost his right stirrup after the first two furlongs (400m) of the race and the rider had to do duties “cowboy style”, thereby hindering the colt's chance of winning.

However, Further and Beyond still fought to the end, losing out by just two and a quarter lengths. Although he would prefer the trip a tad shorter, Further and Beyond has been working well, and given his class, talent, and fighting spirit, is the pre-race favourite. Linton Steadman rides at 52.0kgs (112lb).

Further and Beyond's stablemate Oneofakind had returned to competitive racing off a four-month break on October 16 and finished fourth by 7 ¾ lengths behind Hover Craft, Eroy, and Crimson in the Mark My Word Trophy over nine furlongs and 25 yards (1,820m). That October race was the pipe opener for this race and truth to be told Oneofakind needed that run under his girth and having stripped fitter, he is a dangerous contender. Tevin Foster has the leg up with 54.0kgs (119lb).

After walking out of the starting gates in his last encounter in the O & S Tack Room Trophy on October 31 over six furlongs (1,200m), Billy Whizz came from nowhere to finish third by four and a half lengths behind Nuclear Noon and Regnant. Billy Whizz has already run done well over this distance before, and could make a race of this. Dick Cardenas remains in the saddle at 52.0kgs.

With the top weight of 57.0kgs (126lb) in his back, King Arthur is the top-rated horse in this field. He was very disappointing on last when finishing six and a quarter lengths fourth behind Calculus, Further and Beyond, and R ojorn Di Pilot in the Gold Cup. However, prior to that, King Arthur defeated rivals going 10 furlongs (2,000m) in the Menudo Trophy on September 25. The trip is of no concern to King Arthur, so expect him to be close behind the leaders before moving forward with three furlongs to go and he is tough to get by once in front. Anthony Thomas will ride.

Crimson truly loves two turn races and should turn the tables on Hover Craft, especially with the handicaps in Crimson's favour. Crimson is not to be taken lightly and has a glorious chance of winning. Robert Halledeen will ride at 56.0kgs (123lb).

Calculus got out of his recent slumber with a compelling effort to win the prestigious Gold Cup on October 23 over seven furlongs. It was Calculus' third attempt in the Open Allowance grade as he defeated Further and Beyond by two and three quarter lengths in a smooth time of 1:25.0 minutes. He clearly enjoys two-turn races and based on his last run, this year's St Leger and Jamaica Derby winner is going to be in the running for glory.

The 11-horse field is completed by Roy Rogers, trained by Dennis Lee; and Daddy Jones and Eroy, trained by Richard Azan.

Also on tap on the lucrative Jamaica Day are the $2.5-million Port Royal Sprint going six furlongs and the $1.6-million St Elizabeth Distaff going one mile (1,600m).

Seven horses representing most of the best sprinters in training will be locked in battle in the Port Royal Sprint, an Open Allowance/Graded Stakes event which sees jockey Anthony Thomas making a rare appearance on an Ian Parsard-trained horse, the talented and the ante-post favourite for the event She's A Wonder.

She's A Wonder is probably, at three years old, the best filly in training at this time. Although she has speed, She's A Wonder has been trained to stay close behind any pace and then go forward when the time is right. Her chances will be hampered if she engages in a contest for the headlines but is so light at 52.0kgs, she can probably do what she likes as she is going home as the winner.

Stablemates Father Patrick and Rojorn Di Pilot should follow She's A Wonder home.

In the Overnight Allowance St Elizabeth Distaff, American-bred Lure of Lucy should have this race in the bag. L ure of Lucy has won four races from seven starts with the last three being consecutive.

Lure of Lucy tackled a mile for the first time on October 19 and put away rivals by 1 1/2 lengths in a time of 1:40.1 minutes. She gives away weight to rivals but that should not impede her quest for four in a row. Stablemate Makeupartist, as well as Go Deh Girl and Best Daughter Ever are capable of winning.

ONES TO WATCH:

Race 1) Let Him Fly/Biblical Legend/Purple Wayne

Race 2) Jordon Reign's/Regnant/Secret Identity

Race 3) Silent Cat/Daytona Belle/Trulicity

Race 4) She's A Wonder/Father Patrick/Rojorn Di Pilot

Race 5) Prosecco/Infinity Ace/Love Craft

Race 6) Adore Brilliance/Crafty and Ready/Kholbear

Race 7) Supreme Song/Babylike/Power

Race 8) Lure of Lucy/Go Deh Girl/Makeupartist

Race 9) Curlin's Affair/Classical Orb/It's A Boy

Race 10) Further and Beyond/King Arthur/Oneofakind