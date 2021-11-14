Further and Beyond runs away with $6-m Jamaica Cup

In one of the finest performances in racing history at Caymanas Park, the Anthony Nunes-conditioned Further and Beyond came from well off the pace and got up in the nick of time to beat rivals in the inaugural staging of the $6-million Jamaica Cup over 9 ½ furlongs (1,900m) yesterday.

Although Further and Beyond left it late, the chestnut colt's rampaging finish sent Caymanas Park into raptures as he ran down arch-rival Billy Whizz on the wire to win the Open Allowance/Graded Stakes event in record time.

The final time of 2:00.2 done by Further and Beyond erased the previous mark of 2:02.1 done by stablemate Santorini in the Winston Groiffiths OD Classic on September 4 of this year.

It was a smooth start for Further and Beyond from the number two draw, but jockey Linton Steadman took a back seat going into the clubhouse as Billy Whizz (Dick Cardenas) set the early pace ahead of Eroy (Oshane Nugent) and Oneofakind (Tevin Foster).

Steadman and Further and Beyond sat patiently in eighth place among the field of 11 down the backstretch before coupling up nicely to round horses leaving the half-mile marker as Billy Whizz opened up on the field and looking all over the winner.

Turning for home in fifth place on the outside of rivals and when all seemed lost at the furlong and a half-furlong (300m), Further and Beyond unleashed an explosive kick which saw him getting up to beat Billy Whizz by three parts of a length in the end.

Fellow three-year-old Calculus, this year's St Leger, Jamaica Derby and Gold Cup winner, was a length and three quarters adrift in third place.

“We we didn't want to use him ( Further and Beyond) up early as we felt that he would be a better horse coming off the pace. Leaving three-eighths pole, I said he is dead in the waters now as Further and Beyond got stuck behind two horses including my own Oneofakind and I thought that he didn't had enough room to get there,” Nunes said.

Further and Beyond was one of three winners on the 10-race Jamaica Day programme for Nunes and the second for Steadman.

Nunes opened the day with Let Him Fly (Tevin Foster) and won the ninth race with Curlin's Affair, ridden by Steadman.

Also with three winners was title-chasing trainer Jason DaCosta. DaCosta saddled Heart of A Lion (Phillip Parchment) in the fifth race; Adore Brilliance (Anthony Thomas) in the sixth race and Make Up Artist (Dick Cardenas) in the one of two co-feature events — the $1.6-m St Elizabeth Distaff over one mile.

Make Up Artist made all to win by 5 ¾ lengths ahead of Best Daughter Ever and Awesome Treasure in a tile of 1:38.4.

The win by Heart Of A Lion was Parchment's 100th career winner, while Thomas had reached 100 winners for the season aboard Adore Brilliance.

The other co-feature event — the $2.5-million Port Royal Sprint over six furlongs (1,200m) was won by Duke, trained by Gary Subratie and ridden by Robert Halledeen.

Duke won by 2 ¾ lengths ahead of Father Patrick and Rojorn Di Pilot in a time of 1:12.0 for the distance. One of the most beloved three-year-old, She's A Wonder, who won this year's 1000 Guineas and Jamaica Oaks Classic races, walked out of the starting gates and never recovered as she finished in sixth place as the favourite.

Racing continues tomorrow.