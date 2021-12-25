Further And Beyond to tip the scales in Ian Levy Cup

The top two trainers, Jason DaCosta and Anthony Nunes, are locked in a keen battle for championship honours, and Sunday's running of the $4-million Ian Levy Cup feature event is expected to play a defining role in who becomes champion for 2021.

Going into Sunday's 11-race card, DaCosta holds a slim lead of just under $750,000 over the reigning champion Nunes. The breakdown of the purse for the Ian Levy will see the winner walking away with $2,160,000, second place getting $720,000, third $360,000, fourth $160,000, fifth $120,000, and sixth $80,000.

DaCosta will saddle three runners – King Arthur, Hover Craft, and I Am Fred in the 12-horse field. Nunes also has three runners in morning-line favourite Further and Beyond, Santorini, and Sparkle Diamond.

Should either wins the Ian Levy Cup, then that person should be firmly in the driving seat to win the championship.

Three-year-old chestnut colt Further and Beyond should put away rivals here, but strong competition is expected to come from the likes of King Arthur, Crimson, Sparkle Diamond, and Calculus.

The Open Allowance/Graded Stakes event over eight-and-a-half furlongs (1,700m) is positioned as the 11th and final event on the card, with a post time of 4:50 pm. First race is at 10:45 am.

Further and Beyond won the inaugural staging of the Jamaica Cup over nine-and-a-half furlongs (1,900m) on November 13. He then failed to catch Eroy in his next race over seven-and-a-half furlongs (1,500m) on November 27. Based on his recent running style of coming from behind, Further and Beyond will be even more at home over this distance and it will take something special to deny him.

Further and Beyond will be partnered for the first time by Robert Halledeen, who has been riding well in the camp of the champion trainer. If there is any hindrance in the path of Further and Beyond it can only be from being drawn at postposition one.

King Arthur was expected to do much better than his fifth place in the November 13 Jamaica Cup. He should now be in tip-top shape for this trophy event as he is coming off 43 days of rest. He has been doing well at exercise, and gets a pull in the weights of one kilogramme. King Arthur is to be watched carefully.

Crimson played no part in the recent Jamaica Cup, finishing sixth by 11 lengths. He has since been rested and has been working well at exercise for this trophy race, and is not to be taken lightly. Linton Steadman rides for the first time.

Sparkle Diamond finished fifth in the recent None Such Sprint over six furlongs. He has had his issues but seems to be at his best at the right time for his trainer, Nunes, and should be comfortable with this distance and is set to run surprisingly well.

Calculus should play his part and be competitive here. He got out of his recent slumber with a compelling effort to win the prestigious Gold Cup on October 23 at seven furlongs. It was Calculus's third attempt in the Open Allowance grade as he defeated Further and Beyond by two and three parts of a length in a time of 1:25.0 minutes.

He has been tuned to the minute and regular rider Shane Ellis is sure to provide the requisite assistance needed.

Ones to watch:

Race 1) General Mubaraak/Twilight Storm/Unbreakable

Race 2) Voytek/Dee Danger/Key Witness

Race 3) Luksol/Pip/Outbidder

Race 4) Dejae's Boy/Another Bullet/Versatile Vision

Race 5) Silver Tapp/Sweet Surprise/Vampire Rejection

Race 6) Generational/Kholbear/Ocean Wave

Race 7) Thegoodlife/Carol Strike/Sabina

Race 8) Unruly Boss/Curlin's Affair/Hoist The Mast

Race 9) She's My Destiny/Bern Notice/Artesia

Race 10) Positive ID/Rusty/Heavenly Glitter

Race 11) Further and Beyond/Calculus/ King Arthur