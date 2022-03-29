G C Foster dominate at low-key Intercol Champs

ATHLETICS powerhouse G C Foster College dominated the 2022 staging on the Inter-Collegiate Athletics Championships held at the G C Foster College on Saturday, winning both the men's and women's sections by big margins.

Th meet returned after a one-year absence following the cancellation of the 2021 edition due to COVID-19, with just five institutions participating that included hosts GC Foster College; The UWI, Mona; Mico University College; Excelsior Community College; and Moneague College.

David Riley said it was important that the championships returned to provide competition for that age group of athletes, as it was necessary to provide competition for everyone and not leave any group out of the return of track and field, even though only a very small number of institutions participated.

In the women's section, G C Foster tallied 198 points to win, Moneague was second with 52, EXED third with 48, Mico fourth with 46, and UWI fifth with 43 points, while in the men's section G C Foster was first with 205 points, UWI second with 128, EXED third with 70, Mico fourth with 67, and Moneague fifth with 9 points.

G C Foster won all the contested relays including the Men's and Women's 4x100m, the Men's Sprint Medley and the Men's and Women's 4x400m.

Keiffer Bailey of G C Foster was the top female athlete, scoring 21 points after winning the 800m and finishing third in both the 1500m and 3000m.

There were four double winners in the women's section. Mickaell Moodie of G C Foster took the sprint double, clocking 11.34s (+3.4) in the 100m and 24.30s (-0.2m/s); Olivier Rochester of Mico won the 3000m in 13:18.00 and the 1500m in 5:41.40; Ave-Anna Venir of G C Foster won the long jump with 5.47m and the triple jump with 11.46m; while Shamella Donaldson of The UWI won the shot put with 11.84m and the discus with 47.26m.

Emanuel Archibald of The UWI was the top male athlete and only male double winner, after he took gold in the 100m with 10.35s (+0.9 m/s) and the long jump with 7.47m (-2.3m/s ) to amass 18 points. Moses Parkinson and Royale Gordon of G C Foster were the closest to him with 16 points.

Parkinson won the shot put with 16.88m and finished second in the discus with 45.70m behind winner Kai Chang of the The UWI with 57.16m, while Gordon won the 1500m in 4:32.24 and finished second in the 5000m in 18:06.91 behind winner Noel Ellis of The UWI who won in 16:46.68.