Galloway grateful for new

Latavia Galloway redeemed herself in her own eyes when she breached the 40m mark in the javelin for only the second time in her competitive career.

A mark of 41.95m helped the St Jago High student secure gold in the javelin at the Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association/GraceKennedy Boys' and Girls' Athletics Championships on Wednesday as she overcame self-doubt to rise to the top of the podium in the Open event.

“I am just overwhelmed because I had issues last year, rallying back to my 40m from previous championships,” she said.

Struggling with her form in 2020, Galloway was unsure of what she would be able to achieve this season, especially at Champs. She expressed gratitude after coming out victorious and with a new personal best.

“Coming into this season I was wondering if I could get back to the 40m, but I just prayed and I had my hopes up and I give God all the praise and glory for giving me the 41m, a new PB (personal best). I'm grateful for it.”

She was also thankful for her support system that helped through the darkest of times, when she questioned her own ability to perform.

“My motivation comes from my coach and my family members and friends who told me that I could do it because I was doubting myself.

“From the development meets I was saying I couldn't get it back, I would just be one of those athletes who just get a PB and then train hard and just lost everything.”

In the end it was conquering the doubts in her mind that allowed her to pull through and claim the victory.

“It's all about mentality, it's all about mentality,” she said.

Galloway was also thankful and delighted to have her teammate Jamora Alves in the trenches during the event.

“Having my teammate behind me right through is one of the best things I could ever have. In 2019 I had Jewel (Collins) right beside me, just the same, and now I have Jamora. She is new to javelin and I just have to commend her, because she is a very hard worker and despite having an injury she did exceptionally well.”

Alves, who won the shot put gold medal on Tuesday, added the javelin bronze on Wednesday, to round out a good championships.

— Dwayne Richards