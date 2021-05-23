Gaming giant EA Sports gives local skateboarding wheels

JAMAICA Skateboard Federation (JSF) is now one step closer to realising its vision of the Boys' Town Reggae Skate Park after recently receiving a massive sponsorship boost courtesy of gaming giants EA Sports.

JSF President Steve Douglas, in disclosing the partnership with the EA Sports, believes it could not have come at a more opportune time, as the federation had to endure a lengthy wait to secure adequate sponsorship to break ground for the erection of the skate park.

Though reluctant to reveal the sponsorship figures, Douglas pointed out that EA Sports's support is vested in community development and will go a far way in assisting the progress of skateboarding in Jamaica.

“This sponsorship resulted from our community involvement and our contribution to the development of skateboarding in Jamaica over the years. EA Sports's sponsorship programme is all about developing skateboarding in the community and our community project, the Boys Town Reggae Skate Park, has EA sports involved with a long-term interest in developing the growth of skateboarding in Jamaica.

“The is an enormous boost for the JSF, the Reggae Skate Park and skateboarding locally and internationally, as we have been focused on the development of skateboarding for a long time,” Douglas told the Jamaica Observer.

Since announcing plans to erect the 18,000 to 25,000 square foot skate park in 2019, Douglas has been toiling to garner enough financial support for the project which is expected to cost approximately US$700,000.

However, the contribution of the California-based EA Sports, which is known for the latest in video games, particularly sports games, will now enable the JSF to start phase one of the Boys Town Reggae Skate Park, which will be situated on the west side of the Boys' Town compound that houses the football and cricket pitches.

That sum is also expected to cover the upgrading of the Youth Development Sports Centre also situated on the complex.

“We would like to complete the Reggae Skate Park by early next year and so we are delighted that with the help of EA Sports, we can now move forward,” Douglas noted.

He said plans are now in place to revaluate the land to build the Boys' Town Reggae Skate Park and apply fencing to prepare for the construction protocols.

This, Douglas said, will be facilitated with a ground-breaking ceremony involving members of the Boys' Town community board on June 21, which interestingly is also celebrated as International Go Skateboarding Day.

In recognition of Go Skateboarding Day, Douglas shared that the JSF and Skateboard Palace Limited will also be giving away skateboards, skate shoes and safety gear, all of which fall under the EA Sports sponsorship package.

“During my meeting with the EA Sports creative directors, they acknowledged most of our accomplishments and development with the youths and the impact of Skateboard Palace Ltd, which has made skateboards and safety gear accessible to Jamaica and the communities.

“So, supporting the Reggae Skate Park youth programmes, skateboard lessons and development is their way of approving the work we have done and [are] still doing,” Douglas beamed.

Still, Douglas, who has been advocating for a skate park to be constructed since introducing the sport to Jamaica, is encouraging other brands and corporate Jamaica to lend support to the project which he believes will positively impact the youths of the Boys' Town community and wider Jamaica.

“The EA sponsorship has graced us with international recognition and support for the Jamaica Skateboard Federation and the Reggae Skate Park. Community skate parks are essential for the youths in Jamaica to develop a positive, productive and healthy environment which will reflect economic growth. So, the door is still open for others to come on board as every bit of help and support is very much welcomed,” he reasoned.

“I am very grateful for the EA Sports sponsorship and support to build the Boys Town Reggae Skate Park and develop skateboarding in Jamaica. Thank you again to the EA sports directors and EA SKATE Franchise for the support,” Douglas added.

Meanwhile, EA SKATE Franchise in a statement said they are happy and fortunate to be able to support local shops like Skateboard Palace Ltd, as well as the JSF and the Reggae Skate Park project.

“Our goal is to help grow skateboarding worldwide at grass roots level. Skate shops are the epicentre of every community and people like Steve are real scene-builders, and we're just here to help,” the statement read.

— Sherdon Cowan